Washington CNN —

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died, her family said. She was 71.

“She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero,” the Oliver family said in a statement on Tuesday. “Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.”

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office said Oliver was receiving medical care and was unable to serve as acting governor while he was on vacation. New Jersey State Senate President Nicholas Scutari assumed the duties of acting governor as of Monday morning, Murphy’s office said.

Oliver, who had served as New Jersey’s lieutenant governor since January 2018, was the first woman of color to serve in a statewide elected office in the history of New Jersey, according to her official government biography. She was also the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state general assembly.

Murphy said he and his family are “incredibly saddened and distraught” to learn of Oliver’s passing.

This story is breaking and will be updated.