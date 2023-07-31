CNN —

A man was shot by authorities after firing shots at a Jewish school in Memphis, Tennessee, police said.

Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe said the suspect tried to gain entry into the Margolin Hebrew Academy but was stopped by double doors at the school. Crowe said the man then fired shots at the school before leaving. No one at the school was injured.

Police say they engaged the suspect a short distance away and shot him after he got out of a vehicle with a gun. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.