A cashier sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery in Harahan, Louisiana, on Wednesday.
Gerald Herbert/AP
CNN  — 

One lucky winner could nab a massive $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot that’s up for grabs in Tuesday night’s drawing.

Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets are seen in San Gabriel, California, on July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot has reached 1 billion USD for the July 19, 2023, drawing, which has only happened two times before in the history of the game. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.05 billion, with no top winner in Friday's drawing

If won, the mammoth jackpot would equal the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions’ history, the lottery said in a news release Saturday.

A grand prize winner could choose to spread it in annual payments over 29 years, or take a lump-sum option of an estimated $527.9 million,Mega Millions said.

The jackpot soared past a billion dollars after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Tuesday’s drawing will be the 30th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18, according to Mega Millions.

Although no one scored the jackpot Friday, there were still big winners. One ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $5 million by matching the first five numbers and activating the optional Megaplier, which is available in most states with an extra $1 purchase.

Another four tickets sold in Arizona, California, New York and Pennsylvania matched the first five numbers to win $1 million.

A California Lottery poster advertises Powerball and other lotteries at a convenience store on July 18, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

A single Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles matched all 6 numbers for the $1.08 billion jackpot

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January and a $1.337 billion prize last July.

In fourth place on Mega Millions’ list is a $1.05 billion prize won by a ticket sold in Michigan in 2021.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.