The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) will be looking to book its place in the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup against Portugal on Tuesday.

The team’s final group stage game takes place at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, and kicks off at 3 a.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. local time).

How to watch

In the US, matches will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream matches by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

USWNT looking to seal qualification vs. Portugal

With Portugal making its first-ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup, the USWNT is the strong favorite ahead of the game, though progression from the group is by no means guaranteed for the four-time champion.

A 1-1 draw against the Netherlands last week thanks to Lindsey Horan’s second-half equalizer means that Vlatko Andonovski’s side will reach the knockout round with a win or a draw against Portugal.

A defeat, along with a win or a draw for the Netherlands against Vietnam, would see the USWNT eliminated from the competition at the group stage for the first time ever.

The Americans could still progress with a defeat against Portugal, a scenario that would require Vietnam to beat the Netherlands and the US to retain its advantageous goal difference over the Netherlands.

The head-to-head between the USWNT and Portugal makes for positive reading for the defending champion, which has won all 10 of the previous meetings without ever conceding a goal.

“When you’re at the top, you’re always looking to get better,” US forward Megan Rapinoe said ahead of the final group stage game.

“There are always things we can work on – tactical things, technical mistakes, game plan or scout areas where we can be better.”

Group E’s other match – Netherlands vs. Vietnam

Vietnam is already out of the tournament but will face a Netherlands side looking to secure its place in the last 16.

The Dutch gave a great account of themselves against the USWNT in their last fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and the team needs to equal or better Portugal’s result to qualify for the knockout round.

The Oranje will come up against tournament debutant Vietnam which is still waiting for its first goal at the Women’s World Cup.

Getting out of the group stage was always going to be tough for the Asian side given the competition, but Vietnam has not rolled over against its far more experienced opposition so far this tournament.

Group D – England vs. China, Denmark vs. Haiti

Meanwhile, England needs just a point against China to finish top of Group D.

The reigning European champion has won both of its games so far, but performances have not looked very convincing, especially given England was one of the pre-tournament favorites to lift the trophy.

It will look to improve against China, a team which can still qualify for the last 16 if it betters Denmark’s result on Tuesday.

The Danes, level on points with China but ahead on head-to-head after beating the Steel Roses, will play Haiti in a bid to qualify from the group.

Despite losing both of its games, Haiti can still finish runner-up in Group D should it beat Denmark and England wins.

If China and Denmark win or England and Haiti are victorious, three teams will be level on points. Qualification would be decided by goal difference, then goals scored, then head-to-head.