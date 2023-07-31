CNN —

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has described Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s comments on Nathaniel Hackett as “out of line” and “inappropriate.”

The 59-year-old Payton was hired this past offseason by the Broncos, succeeding former head coach Hackett, who was let go by the team after a 4-11 record last season. Hackett is now offensive coordinator with the Jets.

Payton has apologized for his critique of the team’s previous coach and staff, calling his comments a “mistake.” He had initially told USA Today that his predecessors had done “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

In an interview with Peter Schrager on Back Together Weekend on NFL+, Rodgers came to Hackett’s defense saying, “Yeah, I love Nathaniel Hackett, and those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach.”

The Broncos hired Sean Payton this past offseason. David Zalubowski/AP

“My love for Hack goes deep, you know, we had some great years together in Green Bay,” Rodgers continued.

“(We) kept in touch, love him and his family, he’s an incredible family man and an incredible dad. And on the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. Just his approach to it – he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity.

“It made me feel bad that someone (Payton) who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year.

“I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach’s name out of his mouth.”

Prior to coaching the Broncos, Hackett coached Rodgers for three seasons from 2019 to 2021, while the two were with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers won two MVP awards while Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Packers under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Payton has had plenty of success in the NFL, coaching the New Orleans Saints for 15 years. He led the franchise to the playoffs nine times and won the Super Bowl in 2010.

Following the 2021 season, Payton stepped down as head coach in New Orleans and worked as a broadcaster last season. The Broncos hired him in February after a disappointing 5-12 season.

In 2012, Payton was suspended without pay for the entire NFL season after a league investigation found the Saints had an “active bounty program” during the 2009, 2010 and 2011 seasons. “Bounty” payments were given to players for hits that hurt opponents and knocked them out of the game.

The Jets and quarterback Rodgers face the Cleveland Browns in the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game on Thursday.