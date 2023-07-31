A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.
New York CNN —
It’s a strange time for mid-sized banks in the US. The collapse of three regional banks earlier this year followed by the emergency merger of PacWest and Banc of California last week has created a shakeup in the industry that’s been exacerbated by the Federal Reserve’s continued efforts to raise interest rates.