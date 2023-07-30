Police in Lansing, Michigan, are investigating after a shooting early Sunday left five people injured.
Police in Lansing, Michigan, are investigating after a shooting early Sunday left five people injured.
WILX
CNN  — 

Five people were shot early Sunday morning in a shopping center parking lot in Lansing, Michigan, with two victims in critical condition, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Victims’ ages ranged from 16 to 26, and two were taken to a hospital, according to a statement from the Lansing Police Department.

A shooting on the West Side of Chicago early Sunday left nine victims injured, one of them fatally, according to Chicago Police.
A shooting on the West Side of Chicago early Sunday left nine victims injured, one of them fatally, according to Chicago Police.
Mapbox

1 woman killed, 8 others injured in West Side Chicago mass shooting, police say

Officers arrived at the scene to find a large group. They asked for help from other agencies, the news release said.

Officers detained people and recovered firearms but made no arrests, according to police.

The incident is among 418 mass shootings to occur so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The organization defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four victims are shot, not including the shooter.