Start your week smart: Drones hit Moscow, Americans abducted in Haiti, Republicans in Iowa, Mitch McConnell, kidnapping hoax

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:48 AM EDT, Sun July 30, 2023
A view shows a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 24, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from Moscow resident after thwarted drone attack
04:00 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, except it’s no laughing matter: It’s so hot in Phoenix that cactuses are dying.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • Russia says Ukraine targeted Moscow with drones, the latest in a series of attacks that have brought the Ukraine war to Russia’s capital. A business and shopping development in the west of the capital was hit. No casualties were reported.
    • An American nurse and her child have been kidnapped in Haiti, according to El Roi Haiti, the Christian humanitarian aid organization she works for. Alix Dorsainvil, wife of El Roi Haiti’s director, and their child were reportedly abducted.
    • Donald Trump charged ahead with his bid for the 2024 GOP nomination at a major Republican event in Iowa, largely ignoring the new charges in the federal classified documents probe. Trump, an aide and a Mar-a-Lago worker face expanded charges in the special counsel investigation.
    • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to serve the rest of the 118th Congress as the GOP leader, the Kentucky Republican’s office said. Questions about the future of McConnell, 81, were raised after he froze for 30 seconds during a news conference.
    • Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who admitted to staging her own kidnapping and triggering a 49-hour-long search, turned herself in and has been charged with making false reports.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami following his indictment last week in connection to the case alleging former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents. Prosecutors allege De Oliveira and Trump aide Walt Nauta attempted to delete security camera footage at the resort after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for it. De Oliveira was also charged with lying to the FBI about moving boxes of classified documents from Trump’s residence to a storage room.

    Tuesday
    The US assumes the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of August.

    Thursday
    El Paso, Texas, will host a series of remembrance ceremonies for the victims and families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting at a Walmart. The gunman who carried out one of the deadliest attacks against Latinos in modern US history was sentenced to 90 life terms by a federal judge earlier this month.

    Friday
    Law enforcement will conduct a reenactment of 2018’s mass shooting inside Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as part of a civil lawsuit. The reenactment — which will use live rounds fired into a ballistic bullet trap — is part of a lawsuit against Scot Peterson, the then-school resource officer who remained outside as a shooter killed 17 people and injured 17 others on Valentine’s Day 2018. A jury acquitted Peterson last month of related criminal charges.

    We’ll also get the latest reading on the job market when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the employment report for July. Employers added just 209,000 jobs in June, coming in below economists’ expectations. However, that weaker-than-expected number fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve is on course to lower inflation without triggering a recession.

    One Thing: Weighing trendy weight-loss drugs
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN medical correspondent Meg Tirrell explains what we should know about popular drugs being used for weight loss like Ozempic and Wegovy, and how they may help curb addictive behaviors. Listen for more.

    Photos of the week

    Israeli security forces use a water cannon to disperse protesters blocking the entrance of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Monday, July 24.
    Israeli security forces use a water cannon to disperse protesters blocking the entrance of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, on Monday, July 24.
    Hazem Bader/AFP/Getty Images
    Philippines midfielder Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring against New Zealand during a <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Women's World Cup</a> match on Tuesday, July 25. Bolden's first-half header <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/24/football/new-zealand-switzerland-norway-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">lifted her country to a 1-0 victory</a> — its first win ever at a Women's World Cup.
    Philippines midfielder Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring against New Zealand during a Women's World Cup match on Tuesday, July 25. Bolden's first-half header lifted her country to a 1-0 victory — its first win ever at a Women's World Cup.
    Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
    A Twitter sign is partially removed from the company's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, July 26. Elon Musk's move to rebrand Twitter and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/25/tech/twitter-x-elon-musk-rebrand-strategy/index.html" target="_blank">replace its iconic bird logo with an X</a> is just the latest step in his effort to make over the social media platform in his image.
    A Twitter sign is partially removed from the company's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, July 26. Elon Musk's move to rebrand Twitter and replace its iconic bird logo with an X is just the latest step in his effort to make over the social media platform in his image.
    David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images
    US Sen. John Barrasso reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/politics/gallery/mitch-mcconnell/index.html" target="_blank">Mitch McConnell</a> after McConnell <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/26/politics/mitch-mcconnell-freezes-press-conference/index.html" target="_blank">froze and stopped talking</a> during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 26. McConnell, 81, was ushered to the side by concerned GOP senators. He resumed the news conference minutes later, answering questions and saying he was "fine." An aide said McConnell was feeling light-headed.
    US Sen. John Barrasso reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after McConnell froze and stopped talking during a news conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 26. McConnell, 81, was ushered to the side by concerned GOP senators. He resumed the news conference minutes later, answering questions and saying he was "fine." An aide said McConnell was feeling light-headed.
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images
    The Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, slides past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy after scoring a run during a Major League Baseball game in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 22. The run, which came on a sacrifice fly by Sal Frelick, lifted the Brewers to a 4-3 victory.
    The Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, left, slides past Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy after scoring a run during a Major League Baseball game in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 22. The run, which came on a sacrifice fly by Sal Frelick, lifted the Brewers to a 4-3 victory.
    Morry Gash/AP
    A dog stands on top of a motorcycle in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday, July 20.
    A dog stands on top of a motorcycle in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday, July 20.
    Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
    Migrants cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States on Thursday, July 20. They were part of a group of nearly 30 people who crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas, to seek asylum.
    Migrants cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States on Thursday, July 20. They were part of a group of nearly 30 people who crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas, to seek asylum.
    Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times/USA Today Network
    Actor Kevin Spacey reacts outside a London court after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/26/uk/kevin-spacey-trial-jury-verdict-intl/index.html" target="_blank">he was found not guilty</a> of seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of other serious sexual offenses. In a brief statement to reporters outside the court shortly after the verdict, Spacey said he was "humbled" and "enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully."
    Actor Kevin Spacey reacts outside a London court after he was found not guilty of seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of other serious sexual offenses. In a brief statement to reporters outside the court shortly after the verdict, Spacey said he was "humbled" and "enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully."
    Susannah Ireland/Reuters
    Young people jump into the Mediterranean Sea to cool down on a sweltering hot day in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, July 23. Scientists from two global climate authorities have reported that <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/world/july-hottest-month-record-climate/index.html" target="_blank">July will be the planet's hottest on record by far</a>.
    Young people jump into the Mediterranean Sea to cool down on a sweltering hot day in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, July 23. Scientists from two global climate authorities have reported that July will be the planet's hottest on record by far.
    Bilal Hussein/AP
    Former Ukrainian servicemen practice wheelchair basketball in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 27. They are planning to compete at the upcoming Invictus Games in Germany.
    Former Ukrainian servicemen practice wheelchair basketball in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 27. They are planning to compete at the upcoming Invictus Games in Germany.
    Alina Smutko/Reuters
    Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, leaves after a court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, July 26. A plea deal between him and the Justice Department is on hold after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/26/politics/hunter-biden-plea-hearing/index.html" target="_blank">Wednesday's dramatic court hearing</a>. Hunter Biden failed to pay between $1.1 million and $1.5 million in federal taxes before the legal deadlines, and he was poised to plead guilty to two tax charges with prosecutors agreeing to recommend a sentence of probation. But before the original plea could be entered, the deal began to unravel and a revised agreement reached during the hearing was not accepted by the judge.
    Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, leaves after a court appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday, July 26. A plea deal between him and the Justice Department is on hold after Wednesday's dramatic court hearing. Hunter Biden failed to pay between $1.1 million and $1.5 million in federal taxes before the legal deadlines, and he was poised to plead guilty to two tax charges with prosecutors agreeing to recommend a sentence of probation. But before the original plea could be entered, the deal began to unravel and a revised agreement reached during the hearing was not accepted by the judge.
    Julio Cortez/AP
    New Zealand swimmer Helena Gasson competes in the 100-meter backstroke during the World Aquatics Championships on Monday, July 24.
    New Zealand swimmer Helena Gasson competes in the 100-meter backstroke during the World Aquatics Championships on Monday, July 24.
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images
    This aerial photo. taken on Thursday, July 27, shows land that was burned by a wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/22/europe/greece-record-breaking-heat-wave-climate-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The fire forced thousands of tourists to flee their hotels</a> in what Greek officials said was the largest evacuation effort in the country's history.
    This aerial photo. taken on Thursday, July 27, shows land that was burned by a wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes. The fire forced thousands of tourists to flee their hotels in what Greek officials said was the largest evacuation effort in the country's history.
    Nicolas Economou/Reuters
    Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmö, Sweden, on Monday, July 24. Her protest took place just a few hours after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/24/europe/greta-thunberg-fine-sweden-climate-intl/index.html" target="_blank">she was fined for disobeying police</a> during a similar protest last month at the same terminal.
    Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmö, Sweden, on Monday, July 24. Her protest took place just a few hours after she was fined for disobeying police during a similar protest last month at the same terminal.
    Pavel Golovkin/AP
    Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold makes a save during her team's 1-0 victory over Ireland at the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Women's World Cup</a> on Thursday, July 20. Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the tournament.
    Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold makes a save during her team's 1-0 victory over Ireland at the Women's World Cup on Thursday, July 20. Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the tournament.
    Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
    Nuns cast their ballots at a polling station in Madrid on Sunday, July 23. Spain appears destined for painful political negotiations after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/23/europe/spain-election-polls-results-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Sunday's elections</a>, when no single party won enough parliamentary seats to form a government.
    Nuns cast their ballots at a polling station in Madrid on Sunday, July 23. Spain appears destined for painful political negotiations after Sunday's elections, when no single party won enough parliamentary seats to form a government.
    Emilio Morenatti/AP
    An audience member wears a "I Still Want to Believe" pin in Washington, DC, while attending a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/26/politics/ufo-house-hearing-congress/index.html" target="_blank">House hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena</a> — commonly known as UFOs — on Wednesday, July 26. Three retired military veterans testified at the hearing, warning that UFO sightings are a national security problem and that the government has been too secretive about them.
    An audience member wears a "I Still Want to Believe" pin in Washington, DC, while attending a House hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena — commonly known as UFOs — on Wednesday, July 26. Three retired military veterans testified at the hearing, warning that UFO sightings are a national security problem and that the government has been too secretive about them.
    Nathan Howard/AP
    Boxer Ella Boot, left, punches Annie Thatcher during a bout in Sydney on Wednesday, July 26. Boot won by a unanimous decision.
    Boxer Ella Boot, left, punches Annie Thatcher during a bout in Sydney on Wednesday, July 26. Boot won by a unanimous decision.
    Mark Evans/Getty Images
    People clear away debris after a Russian missile struck the historic Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 23. Russian missiles <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/23/world/odesa-attacks-saturday-russia-ukraine-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">badly damaged dozens of Ukrainian architectural landmarks</a>, sparking outrage and prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to vow retaliation.
    People clear away debris after a Russian missile struck the historic Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, on Sunday, July 23. Russian missiles badly damaged dozens of Ukrainian architectural landmarks, sparking outrage and prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to vow retaliation.
    Scott Peterson/Getty Images
    This long-exposure photo, taken on Sunday, July 23, shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a payload of Starlink internet satellites.
    This long-exposure photo, taken on Sunday, July 23, shows a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a payload of Starlink internet satellites.
    John Raoux/AP
    Golfer Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/23/golf/brian-harman-open-championship-2023-winner-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">winning the Open Championship</a> on Sunday, July 23. The American won the first major of his career in dominating fashion, finishing six shots ahead of the field.
    Golfer Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug after winning the Open Championship on Sunday, July 23. The American won the first major of his career in dominating fashion, finishing six shots ahead of the field.
    Jon Super/AP
    Staff and Capitol police prepare for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to arrive at a news conference on Tuesday, July 25.
    Staff and Capitol police prepare for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to arrive at a news conference on Tuesday, July 25.
    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
    Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Women's World Cup</a>, which was held on Thursday, July 20, before the New Zealand-Norway match in Auckland, New Zealand.
    Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the Women's World Cup, which was held on Thursday, July 20, before the New Zealand-Norway match in Auckland, New Zealand.
    Buda Mendes/Getty Images
    Cyclists pass the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the final stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 23. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/23/sport/jonas-vingegaard-tour-de-france-victory-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The race was won for the second straight year</a> by Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, who can be seen here in the yellow jersey.
    Cyclists pass the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the final stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 23. The race was won for the second straight year by Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, who can be seen here in the yellow jersey.
    Daniel Cole/AP
    <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/12/15/football/gallery/lionel-messi/index.html" target="_blank">Lionel Messi</a> celebrates after scoring on a free kick in the final moments of his first match with Inter Miami on Friday, July 21. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/21/football/messi-inter-miami-debut-free-kick-winner-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">The dramatic goal</a> lifted Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Mexican club Cruz Azul.
    Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring on a free kick in the final moments of his first match with Inter Miami on Friday, July 21. The dramatic goal lifted Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Mexican club Cruz Azul.
    Sam Navarro/USA Today Sports/Reuters
    US President Joe Biden shakes hands with the Rev. Wheeler Parker on Tuesday, July 25, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/25/politics/joe-biden-emmett-till/index.html" target="_blank">signing a proclamation</a> to name a new national monument after Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose murder in 1955 helped galvanize the civil rights movement.
    US President Joe Biden shakes hands with the Rev. Wheeler Parker on Tuesday, July 25, after signing a proclamation to name a new national monument after Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose murder in 1955 helped galvanize the civil rights movement.
    Evan Vucci/AP
    Members of the Israeli Mermaids Community swim in the Mediterranean Sea in Bat Yam, Israel, on Friday, July 21.
    Members of the Israeli Mermaids Community swim in the Mediterranean Sea in Bat Yam, Israel, on Friday, July 21.
    Oded Balilty/AP
    Snickers, a great horned owl, is sprayed down with water by a volunteer at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital in Phoenix, on Wednesday, July 26. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/13/weather/gallery/southern-us-heat-wave-july/index.html" target="_blank">A deadly, unrelenting heat wave</a> has been impacting millions of Americans from coast to coast.
    Snickers, a great horned owl, is sprayed down with water by a volunteer at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital in Phoenix, on Wednesday, July 26. A deadly, unrelenting heat wave has been impacting millions of Americans from coast to coast.
    Mario Tama/Getty Images
    US forward Alex Morgan is surrounded by Vietnam defenders during their opening match at the Women's World Cup on Saturday, July 22. The United States, the two-time defending champs, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/21/football/uswnt-vietnam-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">won 3-0</a>.
    US forward Alex Morgan is surrounded by Vietnam defenders during their opening match at the Women's World Cup on Saturday, July 22. The United States, the two-time defending champs, won 3-0.
    Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images
    A thunderstorm approaches a field of sunflowers in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, July 21. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/21/football/uswnt-vietnam-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 25 photos</a>.
    A thunderstorm approaches a field of sunflowers in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, July 21. See last week in 25 photos.
    Michael Probst/AP
    The week in 30 photos

    Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” based on the novel by Australian author Holly Ringland, premieres Friday on Prime Video. The seven-part miniseries stars Alycia Debnam-Carey as the titular Alice and Sigourney Weaver as her grandmother who lives on a flower farm.

    In theaters
    “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” hits the big screen on Wednesday, and “Meg 2: The Trench” arrives Friday. But don’t expect “Barbie” to surrender her box office crown to talking turtles or a prehistoric shark … (“Meg 2: The Trench” is from Warner Bros., which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

    Music
    The Lollapalooza music festival kicks off on Thursday in Chicago’s Grant Park. Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey are among the dozens of performers set to take the stage over four days.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    Play continues this week at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Colombia produced a dramatic upset, scoring in the last minute to beat two-time world champion Germany 2-1. Click here for live scores and the latest results.

    The New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers face the Cleveland Browns in the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game on Thursday.

    And the 2023 World Dog Surfing Championships will be held Saturday at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, California.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN's weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 72% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    Happy birthday, Mick!
    Sir Michael Philip Jagger, the frontman for The Rolling Stones, celebrated his 80th birthday last week. Mick is living proof that age is just a number — and it’s only rock ‘n’ roll.

