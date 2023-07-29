Relief from heat wave is on the way for Northeast and mid-Atlantic, but southern areas remain at risk

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
Published 2:04 AM EDT, Sat July 29, 2023
Rick White drinks water while cooling down in his tent in "The Zone," Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, on Tuesday, July 25.
Rick White drinks water while cooling down in his tent in "The Zone," Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, on Tuesday, July 25.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
People keep cool in a fountain at New York's Battery Park on Thursday, July 27.
People keep cool in a fountain at New York's Battery Park on Thursday, July 27.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Yemichael Abebe uses an umbrella to take shelter from the sun while waiting for a bus in Takoma Park, Maryland, on July 27.
Yemichael Abebe uses an umbrella to take shelter from the sun while waiting for a bus in Takoma Park, Maryland, on July 27.
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post/Getty Images
City workers take a break in the shade of a nearby storefront as they lay down new pavement in Woodland Hills, California, on July 27.
City workers take a break in the shade of a nearby storefront as they lay down new pavement in Woodland Hills, California, on July 27.
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
A woman shades herself from the sun along the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on July 27.
A woman shades herself from the sun along the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on July 27.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Vendors sell cold drinks near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on July 27.
Vendors sell cold drinks near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on July 27.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Snickers, a great horned owl, is sprayed down with water by a volunteer at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital in Phoenix, on Wednesday, July 26.
Snickers, a great horned owl, is sprayed down with water by a volunteer at Liberty Wildlife, an animal rehabilitation center and hospital in Phoenix, on Wednesday, July 26.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Representatives of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust distribute shelter information and bottles of water to people in Miami on July 25.
Representatives of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust distribute shelter information and bottles of water to people in Miami on July 25.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A cactus in Phoenix is affected by the extreme heat and drought. Record-high temperatures in Arizona, combined with a lack of seasonal monsoons, have caused saguaro cactuses at the Desert Botanical Garden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/27/us/phoenix-arizona-heat-saguaro-cactuses/index.html" target="_blank">to become "highly stressed,"</a> according to Chief Science Officer Kimberlie McCue.
A cactus in Phoenix is affected by the extreme heat and drought. Record-high temperatures in Arizona, combined with a lack of seasonal monsoons, have caused saguaro cactuses at the Desert Botanical Garden to become "highly stressed," according to Chief Science Officer Kimberlie McCue.
Liliana Salgado/Reuters
Israel Sanchez, left, and Alfonso Garcia carry a person onto a stretcher in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 18. The person, who was suffering from dehydration, fell sick after he and his mother were found with a group of migrants who recently crossed the Rio Grande into the United States.
Israel Sanchez, left, and Alfonso Garcia carry a person onto a stretcher in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 18. The person, who was suffering from dehydration, fell sick after he and his mother were found with a group of migrants who recently crossed the Rio Grande into the United States.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Roberto Guerrero, left, and his son Jose work in the early morning to install a new air conditioner at a home in Phoenix on July 18. Guerrero is part of perhaps the most essential workforce in town: AC repair techs. "If they need us, we go," he said of the long work hours.
Roberto Guerrero, left, and his son Jose work in the early morning to install a new air conditioner at a home in Phoenix on July 18. Guerrero is part of perhaps the most essential workforce in town: AC repair techs. "If they need us, we go," he said of the long work hours.
Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times/Redux
A person covers their head while trying to stay cool in "The Zone," a vast homeless encampment where hundreds of people reside in Phoenix, on July 18.
A person covers their head while trying to stay cool in "The Zone," a vast homeless encampment where hundreds of people reside in Phoenix, on July 18.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
Workers harvest onions overnight in Salem, New Mexico, to avoid working in the heat of the day on July 18.
Workers harvest onions overnight in Salem, New Mexico, to avoid working in the heat of the day on July 18.
Paul Ratje/The New York Times/Redux
A man in Las Vegas puts his head in misters to cool off on July 17.
A man in Las Vegas puts his head in misters to cool off on July 17.
Bridget Bennett/Reuters
A heat advisory sign is shown along Highway 190 at Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on July 16.
A heat advisory sign is shown along Highway 190 at Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on July 16.
Ronda Churchill/AFP/Getty Images
People sit in a crowded room at Phoenix's Justa Center, one of the area's many cooling centers, on July 16.
People sit in a crowded room at Phoenix's Justa Center, one of the area's many cooling centers, on July 16.
Megan Mendoza/USA Today Network/Reuters
A sign warning of extreme heat invites people to "Chill with Jesus" inside a church in Tucson, Arizona, on July 15.
A sign warning of extreme heat invites people to "Chill with Jesus" inside a church in Tucson, Arizona, on July 15.
Rebecca Noble/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter watches flames from the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/16/us/california-wildfires-extreme-heat/index.html" target="_blank">Rabbit Fire</a> approach Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley, California, on July 14.
A firefighter watches flames from the Rabbit Fire approach Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley, California, on July 14.
Eric Thayer/AP
A person seeking shelter from the heat watches the weather forecast at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Phoenix on July 14.
A person seeking shelter from the heat watches the weather forecast at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Phoenix on July 14.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Capt. Darren Noak, a medic with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, applies a chemical ice pack to a man in Austin, Texas, on July 12.
Capt. Darren Noak, a medic with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, applies a chemical ice pack to a man in Austin, Texas, on July 12.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
A person fishes in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on July 12.
A person fishes in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on July 12.
Richard Ellis/Zuma
A sleeping child is protected from the sun in Los Angeles on July 12.
A sleeping child is protected from the sun in Los Angeles on July 12.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
A sign displays the temperature on July 12 as jets taxi at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport.
A sign displays the temperature on July 12 as jets taxi at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport.
Matt York/AP
Kristin Peterson cools off with a cold bandana at the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center in Austin on July 11.
Kristin Peterson cools off with a cold bandana at the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center in Austin on July 11.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
The "World's Tallest Thermometer" shows temperatures reaching triple digits in Baker, California, on July 11.
The "World's Tallest Thermometer" shows temperatures reaching triple digits in Baker, California, on July 11.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Steven Rodriguez picks okra in Coachella, California, on July 11.
Steven Rodriguez picks okra in Coachella, California, on July 11.
Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
In pictures: Heat wave spans across US coasts
CNN  — 

The brunt of extreme heat that has been choking the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions this week is expected to end late Saturday, but many in southern US are set to endure suffocating temperatures for a few more days as heat-related deaths rise.

Various heat alerts persist for millions stretching from Missouri to Virginia and New Jersey, but most of them are expected to expire Saturday night. During the day, temperatures will not let up.

“Many places are set to break their temperature records for daytime highs as well as warm nighttime lows through Saturday morning,” the National Weather Service said, adding that some areas in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic can expect their highest temperatures so far this year.

Vendors sell cold drinks near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on July 27.
Vendors sell cold drinks near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on July 27.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

The dangerously high temperatures have proven deadly in Arizona, Illinois and Texas as the expansive heat wave spread across much of the country, with humidity also playing a role in exacerbating the physical impacts on humans, animals and plants.

Experts agree that human-induced climate change is a main factor leading to record high temperatures, and scientists say July will be the planet’s hottest month on record.

The rudder of a wrecked ship sits in a pile of bleached dead coral in a coral reef in Key West, Florida, on July 16, 2023. The coral reef, the largest in the continental US, is considered a barrier reef and is around 350 miles (563.27km) wide from the Dry Tortugas National Park to the St. Lucie Inlet in Martin County, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
The rudder of a wrecked ship sits in a pile of bleached dead coral in a coral reef in Key West, Florida, on July 16, 2023. The coral reef, the largest in the continental US, is considered a barrier reef and is around 350 miles (563.27km) wide from the Dry Tortugas National Park to the St. Lucie Inlet in Martin County, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Deadly extreme heat is spreading, threatening coral reefs and fueling wildfires that compromise air quality

Heat indexes – a measure of what the temperature feels like on the skin when accounting for relative humidity – are expected to hover around 100 and 110 degrees Saturday over parts of the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

But relief is on the way for some: On Sunday, a cold front will progress through the mid-Atlantic, ultimately ending the heat wave for much of the East Coast.

Meanwhile, the Southwest is expected in a heat wave for several days before some ease sets in. Phoenix may end its dayslong streak of highs above 110 degrees on Sunday, while Las Vegas is expected to see highs exceeding 100 degrees into early next week. Another heat wave is expected to build early next week across the South and Gulf Coast.

Here’s how the heat has been impacting communities across the country:

• Heat-related deaths rise in US: In Illinois, a 53-year-old woman died Thursday in her Peoria apartment, which didn’t have air conditioning because power had been disconnected there, the Peoria County coroner’s office said. She died from “an exacerbation of her chronic medical conditions due to the excessive heat in the apartment,” the coroner’s office said. In Texas, a 66-year-old woman died early Tuesday from the extreme heat after being taken to a hospital from her apartment in North Richland Hills, police said.

• Arizona county prepares for deaths overflow: Arizona’s Maricopa County has added 10 refrigerated containers to handle a possible overflow of heat-related deaths. The containers haven’t been needed yet, but the medical examiner’s office is over its normal capacity, a county spokesperson told CNN affiliate KTVK/KPHO. The county, home to the state’s most populous city, Phoenix, had already reported 25 heat-associated deaths so far this year as of Monday. Dozens of other deaths were under investigation for a potential link to heat.

• Heat alerts: Washington, DC, and parts of Maryland and Virginia along with St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri, are under an excessive heat warning Saturday. Philadelphia, New York City, and Newark, New Jersey, are under heat advisories.

The extreme heat has taken a toll on animals in Tennessee this week. Authorities rescued 21 dogs from a garage and a concrete shed-like structure on the premises of a Lawrenceburg home that’s “unfit for human or animal lodging” the Lawrence County sheriff said. Temperatures in the area were in the 90s, and the dogs had no food or water. The dogs were removed from the property and received treatment.

In Arizona this week, some cactuses have died at a Phoenix botanical garden from soaring temperatures, and officials in the state also were reporting emergency room visits for extreme heat burns after people fall to the ground.

CNN’s Eli Masket, Chris Boyette, Robert Shackelford and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

Related