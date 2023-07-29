Thunderstorms downed trees and power lines in the Washington, DC, area Saturday.
Severe thunderstorms caused damage across the Washington, DC, region Saturday, with downed trees and power lines and suspended service on parts of the Metro train system.

Vendors sell cold drinks near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2023, as temperatures are expected to reach record highs.
DC Fire EMS said on its Twitter account it is responding to multiple emergency calls for trees and wires down, and is prioritizing calls for trees on vehicles or structural damage.

The agency also said crews are responding to a vessel taking on water in the Potomac River, and boats adrift in the Georgetown area.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 25: Rick White drinks water while cooling down in his tent in a section of the 'The Zone', Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. White said, 'The extreme heat is one thing, but the direct sun, it drains you quick...That sun will have you delirious.' While Phoenix endures periods of extreme heat every year, today is predicted to mark the 26th straight day of temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher, a new record amid a long duration heat wave in the Southwest. Extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined in an average year in the U.S. Unhoused people are at an especially high risk of heat-related illness or death. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Across the country, more than 100 million people are under heat alerts, according to the National Weather Service. Most are set to expire Saturday night.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Agency has suspended service on a portion of the Red Line due to a downed tree, while other stations are being bypassed due to power outages, according to its Twitter feed.

The area’s utility provider, Pepco, reports some 64,000 power outages on its website.

In nearby Arlington County in Virginia, the fire department said on Twitter it is experiencing “significant increase in call volume” and responses would be delayed.

The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of the area and warned of 80 mph winds.