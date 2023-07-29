PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 25: Rick White drinks water while cooling down in his tent in a section of the 'The Zone', Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, amid the city's worst heat wave on record on July 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. White said, 'The extreme heat is one thing, but the direct sun, it drains you quick...That sun will have you delirious.' While Phoenix endures periods of extreme heat every year, today is predicted to mark the 26th straight day of temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher, a new record amid a long duration heat wave in the Southwest. Extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined in an average year in the U.S. Unhoused people are at an especially high risk of heat-related illness or death. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mario Tama/Getty Images