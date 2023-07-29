CNN —

NBA star LeBron James shared a video Saturday on Instagram of his son Bronny playing piano after the young athlete’s cardiac arrest this week.

LeBron James wrote in the video’s caption, “Grand rising! God Is Great! @Bronny, you are amazing! Simple as that!”

It is unclear when the video was taken of the 18-year-old, who suffered the emergency Monday during basketball practice.

The incoming freshman for the University of Southern California’s basketball team has been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Keep going young (king)! We’re here right with you every step of the way!” LeBron James wrote on Instagram.

The four-time NBA champion tweeted about his son on Thursday for the first time since the incident, thanking well wishers for sending his family “love and prayers.”

“We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” the Lakers star wrote. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

A source familiar with the matter said Bronny James underwent a cardiac screening several months prior for prospective NBA athletes.

The results of that screening came back normal, according to the source.