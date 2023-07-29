CNN —

Could you imagine living your life under the constant scrutiny of the public?

That’s what many celebrities do, and it just sounds exhausting to me.

Sure, the fame usually comes along with the money, but please just sign me up for the money part.

Lately, celebrities have been showing up among us mere mortals, and it made me wonder what gives? Because trust, if I ever become wealthy, I’m going to be like Keyser Söze (shame on you if you have never watched the film “The Usual Suspects.” Get thee to a streaming service immediately) in that you shall know that I exist, but you won’t ever see me.

So why are stars with the means to hide away suddenly out and about in unexpected public places? Read on!

Something to sip on…

David Letterman visits a Hy-Vee store in Iowa on Friday, July 21, 2023. From Hy-Vee

David Letterman could totally have been forgiven for visiting Des Moines, Iowa, recently and staying in his hotel room.

Instead, the former late-night host was bagging groceries at a Hy-Vee grocery store and using his famous voice on the store’s PA system. Letterman was in town for the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race, in which a race car he co-owns through his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team was participating.

Promotional tie? Possibly/probably. But around the same time, singer Lana Del Ray was serving the “covered” and “smothered” at a Waffle House in Alabama, and days later there was Ed Sheeran singing karaoke in a Nashville bar he used to frequent.

Regardless of the reasons for these out-in-public appearances, it’s pretty clear even the stars who pulled them didn’t realize the magnitude of attention – including paparazzi or their fellow citizens snapping photos and video to post on social media – it would all garner.

I imagine that wears on stars after a while, and yet, the need to connect with the rest of the world is a very real one as evidenced by how much so many of us suffered during the pandemic. Not to mention the fact that social media has pretty much ripped the veil when it comes to the perceived distance between us and celebrities.

So whether the famous are hanging out in public for promotional purposes or actually just want to be among the people, I dig it.

One thing to talk about…

Raven-Symoné attends the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images North America

Not very long ago in this very newsletter, I recommended listening to Raven-Symoné’s new podcast with her wife Miranda Maday, and boy did that pay off.

Not only did episode three feature our favorite baby mama Keke Palmer, but Raven-Symoné shared that she believes she has psychic abilities.

All together now: That’s so Raven!

When the kid who played a teen psychic grows up to become an adult who says she is psychic, I defy you to not believe that the pop culture gods are smiling upon us.

You should listen to…

Carly Rae Jepsen performs onstage during The 2019 TPG Awards at The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on December 09, 2019 in New York City. Mike Pont/Getty Images North America

Carly Rae Jepsen’s hit “Call Me Maybe” may have come out in September 2011, but it will forever be my summertime jam.

Yes, it’s her biggest hit so far, but Jepsen has made music since then and continues to do so.

Her latest album, “The Loveliest Time,” is a collection of love songs, but don’t look for it to be all rainbows and unicorns.

She told Bustle it covers all the emotions of new love.

“It’s not like everything’s fun like roses and bubblegum,” she said. “There’s still life and s**t that happens.”

“The Loveliest Time is” is out on Friday.

Can’t wait to watch…

Zoe Saldana as Joe in "Special Ops: Lioness" streaming on Paramount+. Greg Lewis/Paramount+

If you are looking for the movie stars this summer, check the small screen.

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan has recruited some heavy hitters for his action thriller series “Special Ops: Lioness,” about a special forces unit led by a tougher-than-nails CIA operative named Joe played by Zoe Saldaña.

I love watching strong female characters kick some butt. The “Avatar” star is joined by a cast that includes Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman. Not too shabby.

The series is currently streaming on Paramount+.