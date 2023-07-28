The current Mega Millions jackpot of $910 million would have a lump-sum value of $464.2 million.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
CNN  — 

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $910 million for Friday night’s drawing, which would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history if one person matches all six numbers.

The prize would be $464.2 million if the winner chooses the lump-sum payout option.

No tickets matched all six numbers in the last drawing on Tuesday, according to the Mega Millions website.

Friday’s drawing, scheduled for 11 p.m. ET, will be the 29th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

A machine prints Powerball lottery tickets at a convenience store in Washington, DC, January 7, 2016. Lottery officials predict Saturday's jackpot will reach $700 million, the largest in history. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

If there’s a grand prize winner Friday, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, behind a ticket sold in Michigan that won $1.05 billion in 2021, according to Mega Millions.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was a record $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January, and a $1.337 billion prize a year ago this month.

The Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes about a week after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.