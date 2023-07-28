CNN —

WhatsApp will now let you record and send video clips directly in the messaging app, the Meta-owned platform announced this week.

The instant video messages can be up to 60 seconds long, and are similarly protected with the app’s end-to-end encryption service.

“We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” the company said Thursday in a blog post.

The new feature will be similar to sending a voice message on the platform, the company added, and there will also be a way to record the video hands-free.

The company said the new update has begun rolling out on the app and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp rolled out an update that lets users edit messages in the app (as long as it’s within 15 minutes after sending).

The latest product update for WhatsApp comes on the heels of a better-than-expected earnings report from Meta. The company said Wednesday that revenue surged 11% year-over-year to $32 billion for its quarter ending in June, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” appears to be paying off for the social media giant.

After a bruising 2022, shares of Meta stock have jumped more than 150% in 2023.