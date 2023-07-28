Women’s World Cup 2023: Live scores, fixtures, results, tables and top scorers

Day 10 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup should prove to be a thriller.

Saturday’s action is highlighted by the mouth-watering clash between European giant France and South American juggernaut Brazil, with As Canarinhas knowing a win will secure passage through to the last 16.

Elsewhere, Sweden takes on Italy, before the potentially historic match up between Jamaica and Panama rounds off the day’s action.

How to watch

In the US, the matches will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the matches by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

Sweden vs. Italy starts at 3:30 a.m. ET, France vs. Brazil kicks off at 6 a.m. ET and Panama takes on Jamaica at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Sweden vs. Italy

Teenage sensation Giulia Dragoni impressed in Italy's opening match. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

With victories in their opening Group G matches, and with Argentina and South Africa drawing on Friday, both Sweden and Italy can qualify for the knockout stages with another three points.

Sweden will be the favorite going into Saturday’s first match, but the growth of women’s football in Italy has continued since the national team reached the second round of the knockout stages for the first time in its history four years ago in France.

The Swedes needed a 90th-minute winner to edge past South Africa in its opening group match, denying Banyana Banyana a first ever Women’s World Cup point, and will certainly need to improve significantly to get past Italy.

Italy’s 16-year-old sensation Giulia Dragoni – nicknamed ‘Little Messi’ – played a crucial role in the heart of the team’s midfield as Le Azzurre earned a narrow 1-0 win.

France vs. Brazil

Ary Borges scored the first hattrick of the tournament in Brazil's 4-0 win over Panama.

It’s not often you get a heavyweight clash such as this in the group stages of the World Cup.

There is an added layer of intrigue given France’s 0-0 draw against Jamaica in its opening match, with the pressure firmly on Les Bleues to try and avoid an early exit in Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil, conversely, was impressive in its opening match against Panama, running out a comfortable 4-0 winner. Talisman and icon Marta, playing in her sixth and final World Cup, could come back into the starting lineup against France after starting on the bench against Panama.

France, ranked fifth in the world, will be buoyed by the number of chances it created against Jamaica, but will need to be far less wasteful in front of goal to have any chance of beating Brazil.

Panama vs. Jamaica

Jamaica's players celebrate after earning a draw against France. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

After securing the team’s first ever point at a Women’s World Cup, Jamaica will be full of confidence that it can go one better against Panama.

The Reggae Girlz were hugely impressive against France in that goalless draw but will have to try and overcome Panama without star player Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, who was sent off for a second bookable offense late in the previous game.

With the country appearing at a Women’s World Cup for the first time, Panama’s players were reduced to tears during the national anthem ahead of the match against Brazil.

The team will certainly have more of a chance against Jamaica and will likely be eying a first ever Women’s World Cup point.