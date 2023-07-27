CNN —

A New Jersey woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of posing as a doctor and prescribing medicine to people.

Maria Macburnie, 62, was charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud, and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Macburnie treated patients at Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, from March 2022 to June 2023, the prosecutor’s office said. She went by the name of a family member who has an active medical license, the prosecutor’s office said.

She prescribed medications written under her relative’s name, including for controlled dangerous substances, to patients, according to the prosecutor’s office.

She also submitted insurance claims and bills for services, the prosecutor’s office said.

Macburnie was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked in the Ocean County Jail. She was awaiting a detention hearing, and CNN has been unable to determine if Macburnie has retained an attorney.

CNN has sought comment from Shore Medical Associates. An automated voice message for the medical facility says the office is permanently closed and advises patients to seek additional help via email.