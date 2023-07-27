CNN —

The Justice Department said Thursday it has opened a civil rights investigation into the city of Memphis and its police department, which came under fire following the death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in January.

The federal investigation will seek to determine whether there are systemic violations of the Constitution or federal law by the police department.

The new probe is separate from a federal criminal civil rights investigation of the Memphis officers in that case, the Justice Department said Thursday.

“The tragic death of Tyre Nichols created enormous pain in the Memphis community and across the country,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

“I know this community is still hurting after the tragic death of Tyre Nichols,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said. “At the Justice Department, we are committed to using all our tools to help ensure that Memphis residents have a safe community and can trust in the actions of law enforcement.”

Nichols was repeatedly punched and kicked by five Memphis Police Department officers on January 7 following a traffic stop and brief foot chase. He required hospitalization after the encounter and died three days later.

