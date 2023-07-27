Mitch McConnell, a US senator from Kentucky, has been the Republican Party's Senate leader since 2007.

He is the longest-serving Republican leader in the chamber's history.

McConnell, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1984. Before that, he was a deputy US assistant attorney general and a judge-executive in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

McConnell is up for reelection in 2026, and he has repeatedly declined to say if he will run for another term or try to run for GOP leader again in the next Congress, which begins in 2025.

His health has received more attention since a fall at a Washington, DC, hotel in March, when he slammed his head and suffered a concussion and broken ribs. It was one of at least three falls he endured this year, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, McConnell froze while speaking to reporters at his weekly news conference, where he was ushered to the side by concerned GOP senators. He resumed the news conference minutes later, answering questions and saying he was "fine." McConnell declined to explain why he froze up, though an aide said he was feeling light-headed.