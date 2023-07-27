Mitch McConnell, a US senator from Kentucky, has been the Republican Party's Senate leader since 2007.

He is the longest-serving Republican leader in the chamber's history.

McConnell, 81, was first elected to the Senate in 1984. Before that, he was a deputy US assistant attorney general and a judge-executive in Jefferson County, Kentucky.

McConnell is up for reelection in 2026, and he has repeatedly declined to say if he will run for another term or try to run for GOP leader again in the next Congress, which begins in 2025.

His health has received more attention since a fall at a Washington, DC, hotel in March, when he slammed his head and suffered a concussion and broken ribs. It was one of at least three falls he endured this year, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, McConnell froze while speaking to reporters at his weekly news conference, where he was ushered to the side by concerned GOP senators. He resumed the news conference minutes later, answering questions and saying he was "fine." McConnell declined to explain why he froze up, though an aide said he was feeling light-headed.

McConnell's first wife, Sherrill Redmon, wipes away lipstick after she gave her husband a congratulatory kiss in November 1977. He had just won a race to be the judge-executive in Jefferson County, Kentucky. He served in that role until 1985.
McConnell's first wife, Sherrill Redmon, wipes away lipstick after she gave her husband a congratulatory kiss in November 1977. He had just won a race to be the judge-executive in Jefferson County, Kentucky. He served in that role until 1985.
Jay Mather/The Courier Journal/USA Today Network
McConnell talks with children as he tours the Minor Lane Heights area of Jefferson County in June 1979. He was joined on the tour by his 6-year-old daughter, Elly, seen at left.
McConnell talks with children as he tours the Minor Lane Heights area of Jefferson County in June 1979. He was joined on the tour by his 6-year-old daughter, Elly, seen at left.
Stewart Bowman/The Courier Journal/USA Today Network
McConnell celebrates after he defeated incumbent Walter "Dee" Huddleston for a US Senate seat in November 1984.
McConnell celebrates after he defeated incumbent Walter "Dee" Huddleston for a US Senate seat in November 1984.
Adrienne Helitzer/The Courier Journal/USA Today Network
McConnell poses for a portrait in 1987.
McConnell poses for a portrait in 1987.
CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
McConnell, left, and aides Steve Johnson, center, Mike Mitchell set up a cot in the senator's office as they prepare for another night of a Senate filibuster in February 1988. Republicans were filibustering against campaign spending legislation.
McConnell, left, and aides Steve Johnson, center, Mike Mitchell set up a cot in the senator's office as they prepare for another night of a Senate filibuster in February 1988. Republicans were filibustering against campaign spending legislation.
John Duricka/AP
McConnell stands with fiancée Elaine Chao just before they were married in the US Capitol chapel in February 1993. The wedding was a private ceremony attended by their families. Chao, who at the time was president of the United Way of America, would later serve as secretary of the Department of Labor under President George W. Bush, deputy secretary of the Department of Transportation under President George H.W. Bush, and secretary of the Department of Transportation under President Donald Trump.
McConnell stands with fiancée Elaine Chao just before they were married in the US Capitol chapel in February 1993. The wedding was a private ceremony attended by their families. Chao, who at the time was president of the United Way of America, would later serve as secretary of the Department of Labor under President George W. Bush, deputy secretary of the Department of Transportation under President George H.W. Bush, and secretary of the Department of Transportation under President Donald Trump.
Shayna Brennan/AP
McConnell, left, and US Sen. Richard Bryan stand behind volumes detailing the Senate Ethics Committee's investigation of Sen. Bob Packwood in September 1995. The committee recommended that Packwood be expelled from Congress because of sexual and official misconduct. Ten women had accused him of sexual harassment. At the urging of even his closest colleagues, Packwood resigned.
McConnell, left, and US Sen. Richard Bryan stand behind volumes detailing the Senate Ethics Committee's investigation of Sen. Bob Packwood in September 1995. The committee recommended that Packwood be expelled from Congress because of sexual and official misconduct. Ten women had accused him of sexual harassment. At the urging of even his closest colleagues, Packwood resigned.
John Duricka/AP
From left, McConnell and fellow Sens. Pete Domenici and Dianne Feinstein appear on CBS' "Face the Nation" in January 1999.
From left, McConnell and fellow Sens. Pete Domenici and Dianne Feinstein appear on CBS' "Face the Nation" in January 1999.
Karin Cooper/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
McConnell and Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison walk in a Capitol hallway during the Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in February 1999.
McConnell and Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison walk in a Capitol hallway during the Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in February 1999.
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
McConnell stands near a map of Cambodia made with the skulls of Khmer Rouge victims during his visit to the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in March 1999. McConnell had met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and said that US aid would be at risk if a trial of Khmer Rouge leaders did not measure up to international standards.
McConnell stands near a map of Cambodia made with the skulls of Khmer Rouge victims during his visit to the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, in March 1999. McConnell had met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and said that US aid would be at risk if a trial of Khmer Rouge leaders did not measure up to international standards.
Darren Whiteside/Reuters
McConnell, right, is given a personal tour of a gaseous diffusion plant near Paducah, Kentucky, in August 1999. The plant produced enriched uranium until 2013.
McConnell, right, is given a personal tour of a gaseous diffusion plant near Paducah, Kentucky, in August 1999. The plant produced enriched uranium until 2013.
Seth Dixon/The Paducah Sun/AP
McConnell, right, and US Sen. Chris Dodd drive ceremonial first nails into an inauguration platform at the US Capitol in December 2000.
McConnell, right, and US Sen. Chris Dodd drive ceremonial first nails into an inauguration platform at the US Capitol in December 2000.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Vice President Dick Cheney jokes with McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, at his swearing-in reenactment in January 2003.
Vice President Dick Cheney jokes with McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, at his swearing-in reenactment in January 2003.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
McConnell walks outside the Supreme Court in September 2003. McConnell was a survivor of polio as a child and has long walked with a slight limp.
McConnell walks outside the Supreme Court in September 2003. McConnell was a survivor of polio as a child and has long walked with a slight limp.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
McConnell, right, and Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, left, meet with Supreme Court nominee John Roberts at the US Capitol in July 2005. McConnell at the time was Senate Republican Whip. He would replace Frist as GOP leader in 2007.
McConnell, right, and Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, left, meet with Supreme Court nominee John Roberts at the US Capitol in July 2005. McConnell at the time was Senate Republican Whip. He would replace Frist as GOP leader in 2007.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
McConnell sits in his office during an interview in November 2006.
McConnell sits in his office during an interview in November 2006.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
McConnell, left, walks off Air Force One with President George W. Bush after arriving in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2007.
McConnell, left, walks off Air Force One with President George W. Bush after arriving in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2007.
Charles Dharapak/AP
McConnell and Chao greet supporters after learning that he had won reelection in November 2008.
McConnell and Chao greet supporters after learning that he had won reelection in November 2008.
Mark Lyons/Getty Images
McConnell, second from left, attends an Oval Office meeting about an impending Supreme Court vacancy in May 2009. From left are US Sen. Jeff Sessions, McConnell, Vice President Joe Biden, President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and US Sen. Patrick Leahy. McConnell boldly blocked Merrick Garland, Obama's choice for the Supreme Court, and later worked to install Trump's pick Neil Gorsuch instead.
McConnell, second from left, attends an Oval Office meeting about an impending Supreme Court vacancy in May 2009. From left are US Sen. Jeff Sessions, McConnell, Vice President Joe Biden, President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and US Sen. Patrick Leahy. McConnell boldly blocked Merrick Garland, Obama's choice for the Supreme Court, and later worked to install Trump's pick Neil Gorsuch instead.
Jason Reed/Reuters
McConnell holds an empty binder strap while speaking about health-care reform on Capitol Hill in December 2009. McConnell and Sen. John McCain said that Republicans senators would do everything they could to delay passage of any health-care legislation.
McConnell holds an empty binder strap while speaking about health-care reform on Capitol Hill in December 2009. McConnell and Sen. John McCain said that Republicans senators would do everything they could to delay passage of any health-care legislation.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
McConnell speaks to a NATO training mission adviser as he visits a military training cernter in Kabul, Afghanistan, in January 2011.
McConnell speaks to a NATO training mission adviser as he visits a military training cernter in Kabul, Afghanistan, in January 2011.
Ho New/Reuters
McConnell and Sen. Roy Blount walk to a Senate vote in April 2012.
McConnell and Sen. Roy Blount walk to a Senate vote in April 2012.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
McConnell speaks with a US Capitol tour group from Beechwood, Kentucky, in October 2013.
McConnell speaks with a US Capitol tour group from Beechwood, Kentucky, in October 2013.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
McConnell carries a musket on stage as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2014.
McConnell carries a musket on stage as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in March 2014.
Bill C