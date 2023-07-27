Nigeria stuns co-hosts Australia to deliver major shock at Women’s World Cup

Hilary Whiteman
By Hilary Whiteman and Ben Morse, CNN
Updated 9:04 AM EDT, Thu July 27, 2023
Uchenna Kanu celebrates with her teammates after scoring Nigeria's first goal against Australia at the Women's World Cup.
Uchenna Kanu celebrates with her teammates after scoring Nigeria's first goal against Australia at the Women's World Cup.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Brisbane Stadium, Australia CNN  — 

Nigeria stunned co-hosts Australia at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday, earning a famous 3-2 victory.

Emily van Egmond sent the home fans into delirium just before the interval, tapping home a sweeping move to give Australia the lead.

With the stadium bouncing as the Australia fans celebrated, Uchenna Kanu delivered the first sucker punch to dampen the mood at the Brisbane Stadium, somehow managing to scramble home a scuffed cross to score Nigeria’s first goal of the 2023 tournament.

In the second half, a close-range header from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala’s finish from a tight angle extended Nigeria’s lead. By scoring Oshoala became the first African player to score at three Women’s World Cups.

And although Alanna Kennedy did score in the 10th minute of added time to give Australia late hope, Nigeria held on for a memorable victory to send the Super Falcons top of Group B.

The result means Nigeria has a one point lead going into its final group game against already eliminated Ireland, while Australia face a must-win match against Canada, sitting a point behind the Olympic champion.

“I’m so proud of them,” said Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum. “I told them after the match nobody believed in us except us. We had that belief together we can accomplish great things, and they did that.”

Waldrum added: “It came on pure heart and desire to compete and fight. They were throwing everything at us at the end, and the players just repelled everything. I think it’s just a credit to them to put that kind of effort in to get this result. Who would have thought we’d score three goals on Australia?”

Lindsey Horan of the US Women's National Team (USWNT) celebrates scoring her team's goal during the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their Group G match at the Women's World Cup on July 27.
Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images
USWNTgoalkeeper Alyssa Naeher couldn't stop a goal from Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord (not pictured) in the first half.
Jenna Watson/USA Today Network/Reuters
Fans of the USWNT react during the match at the Wellington Regional stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Horan heads home the USWNT's equalizer.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
More than 27,000 fans attended the game at the Wellington Regional Stadium.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Canada's Vanessa Gilles competes for a header with Ireland's Niamh Fahey, bottom, and Louise Quinn during a Women's World Cup match on Wednesday, July 26. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/25/football/canada-spain-japan-2023-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Canada won 2-1</a>.
Coliin Murty/AFP/Getty Images
Ireland's Katie McCabe applauds fans after the match against Canada.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan can't get to a McCabe corner kick that went directly into the goal to give Ireland a 1-0 lead. The incredible "Olimpico" goal came in just the fourth minute of play.
Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images
Canadian forward Adriana Leon celebrates after scoring her team's second goal against Ireland.
Colin Murty/AFP/Getty Images
Spain's Jennifer Hermoso is thrown in the air by teammates as they celebrate their 5-0 victory over Zambia on July 26. With the win, Spain clinched a spot in the tournament's knockout round.
David Rowland/Reuters
Hermoso, left, scores her first of two goals in the win over Zambia.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Spain fans enjoy the Zambia match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
David Rowland/Reuters
Spain's Alexia Putellas consoles Zambia's Mary Wilombe after the match. Zambia still has one match to play, but it will not be able to advance to the knockout stage.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Japan's Hikaru Naomoto, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over Costa Rica on July 26. It was Japan's second win in as many games, and it clinched a spot in the knockout stage.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Japan's Mina Tanaka heads the ball toward the Costa Rican goal.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Japan fans react during the match against Costa Rica, which took place at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Costa Rican goalkeeper Daniela Solera is shaken up during a play against Japan. She was able to continue.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
Switzerland players, in red, defend their box during a match against Norway on Tuesday, July 25. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Rain pours down during the Norway-Switzerland match.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA/Getty Images
People in Indigenous dress perform during a welcome ceremony that was held before Norway-Switzerland.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Philippines midfielder Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring against New Zealand on July 25. Bolden's first-half header <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/24/football/new-zealand-switzerland-norway-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">lifted her country to a 1-0 victory</a> — its first win ever at a Women's World Cup.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson attempts to head the ball past Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel during their match on July 25.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Bolden scores on New Zealand keeper Victoria Esson.
Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images
Philippines fans show their support during the team's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty Images
Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against South Korea on July 25. Colombia won 2-0.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
South Korea's Cho So-hyun, bottom left, competes for the ball against Colombia's Jorelyn Carabali and Carolina Arias.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Colombia fans show their support in Sydney.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Usme tries to control the ball in front of South Korea's Kim Hye-ri.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia midfielder Manuela Vanegas receives a yellow card from referee Rebecca Welch.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Brazil's Marta, left, heads the ball during a match against Panama on Monday, July 24. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/23/football/brazil-germany-panama-morocco-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Brazil won 4-0</a>.
Matt Turner/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her third goal during the Panama. Her hat trick was the first of the tournament.
James Elsby/AP
Brazilian fans watch the match against Panama, which was held in Adelaide, Australia.
James Elsby/AP
Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away during a match against Germany on July 24. <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/23/football/brazil-germany-panama-morocco-womens-world-cup-2023-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Germany dominated Morocco 6-0</a> in what was the biggest scoreline of the tournament so far.
Victoria Adkins/AP
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring a goal against Morocco.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Germany fans celebrate as their team gets off to a great start.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Morocco's Fatima Tagnaout runs during the match against Germany.
Hamish Blair/AP
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates after scoring a late winner against Argentina on July 24. Italy won 1-0.
Kim Price/CSM/Shutterstock
Italian goalkeeper Francesca Durante makes a save during the match against Argentina.
Abbie Parr/AP
Argentina coach German Portanova reacts during the Italy match.
David Rowland/Reuters
Italy's Giulia Dragoni is challenged by Estefania Banini of Argentina. At the age of 16, Dragoni became the <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2023/07/24/football/giulia-dragoni-italy-argentina-womens-world-cup-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">youngest player</a> to represent Italy in the competition's history.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Jamaican players celebrate on Sunday, July 23, after their 0-0 draw against France earned them their country's first-ever point in the Women's World Cup.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Jamaica's Atlanta Primus tugs the shirt of France's Grace Geyoro.
Mark Baker/AP
Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer marshals her defense.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Jamaica's Khadija "Bunny" Shaw is sent off for a second bookable offense against France.
Mark Baker/AP
France's Estelle Cascarino, left, and Shaw battle for the ball.
Mark Baker/AP
Portugal's Ines Pereira dives in vain as the Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt, not pictured, scores the only goal in the match on July 23.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Van der Gragt, left, and Portugal's Jessica Silva battle for possession.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Silva signs autographs for fans after the match.
Joe Allison/FIFA/Getty Images
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt celebrates after scoring a late winner against South Africa on July 23. Sweden won 2-1.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
South Africa's Hildah Magaia, who scored the opening goal, runs with the ball alongside Sweden's Elin Rubensson.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
A South Africa fan shows support during the match.
Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images
Danish players celebrate Amalie Vangsgaard's late goal that gave them a 1-0 victory over China on Saturday, July 22.
Colin Murty/AFP/Getty Images
China fans show their support prior to their team's opening match against Denmark.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
China's Zhang Linyan competes for the ball with Denmark's Pernille Harder.
Gary Day/AP
China head coach Shui Qingxia gestures during the match.
Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
England's Alessia Russo and Haiti's Tabita Joseph fight for the ball during the two sides' opening game on July 22. England's Lionesses, the reigning European champions, earned a scrappy 1-0 victory over the tournament debutants.
Dan Peled/Reuters
England's Georgia Stanway converts the winner against Haiti from the penalty spot.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Nicolas Delépine, Haiti's head coach, instructs his team during the match.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus jumps to make one of many impressive saves against England.
Zac Goodwin/PA Images/Getty Images
Japan's Jun Endo celebrates with her bench after scoring her team's fourth goal in a 5-0 win against Zambia on July 22.
John Cowpland/AP
Japan's Mina Tanaka battles with Zambia's Agnes Musase.
David Rowland/Reuters
Aoba Fujino of Japan is brought down by Zambian goalkeeper Catherine Musonda, resulting in a penalty to Japan. It was later overturned due to offside.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Japan supporters react following their team's emphatic victory over Zambia.
John Cowpland/AP
US forward Alex Morgan is surrounded by Vietnam defenders during their opening match on July 22. The United States, the two-time defending champs, won 3-0.
Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images
Lindsey Horan, left, celebrates with US teammate Megan Rapinoe after Horan scored the third goal against Vietnam.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA via Getty Images
Players collide in the box as Vietnam goalkeeper Trần Thị Kim Thanh looks to clear the ball away.
Rafaela Pontes/AP
US forward Sophia Smith dribbles the ball against Vietnam. She scored the first two goals of the match.
Ane Frosaker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Fans cheer during the US-Vietnam match in Auckland, New Zealand.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Spain's Esther González wins a header against Costa Rica's Mariana Benavides on Friday, July 21. Spain won 3-0.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
González scores her team's third goal against Costa Rica.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
A Māori welcoming ceremony is held prior to the Spain-Costa Rica match.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Switzerland's Seraina Piubel scores her team's second goal during its 2-0 victory against the Philippines on July 21.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
The Philippines' Katrina Guillou takes a shot against Switzerland's Gaëlle Thalmann. The goal was disallowed.