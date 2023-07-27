Women’s World Cup 2023: Live scores, fixtures, results, tables and top scorers

CNN —

This year’s Women’s World Cup saw one of its biggest upsets Thursday when Nigeria beat co-host Australia 3-2, and spectators will be hoping for as much drama Friday.

Denmark faces reigning European champion England, China takes on tournament debutant Haiti and South Africa plays Argentina.

With this being the second round of matches in the group stage, teams will be looking to secure their place in the knockout stage with one game still to play.

How to watch

In the United States, the match will air on local Fox channels. Viewers can also stream the match by signing in with their TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

Argentina takes on South Africa at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, while England vs. Denmark starts at 4:30 a.m. ET Friday and China vs. Haiti kicks off at 7 a.m. ET Friday.

England vs. Denmark

Despite being one of the hot favorites to win this year’s title, England got off to a shaky start against Haiti in its opening Group D game.

The Lionesses managed to win 1-0 but many had expected them to beat their opponent, which was making its debut in the tournament, more easily.

Denmark players celebrate scoring against China in its opening game. Colin Murty/AFP/Getty Images

In truth, Haiti was unlucky not to score against England, which will be looking for a more convincing performance against Denmark.

History is certainly in England’s favor, with the Danes having lost four out of the last five times the teams have played, failing to score in three of those encounters.

However, given the performance of underdogs in this year’s competition, there is certainly precedent here for an upset.

England and Denmark won their opening games so can qualify to the knockout stage should they win and results elsewhere go their way.

China vs. Haiti

The other fixture in Group D will see China take on Haiti.

Both teams lost their opening match, which means another defeat would see them knocked out of the World Cup should other results not go their way.

The two nations have never met on the pitch but China, which is appearing in its eighth World Cup, certainly has the experience over its opponent.

China was runner-up in the 1999 edition and has only failed to qualify for the tournament in 2011.

But while China may have the know-how, Haiti has its own not-so-secret weapon in Melchie Dumornay.

The attacking midfielder is one of the most exciting young talents in the world and was in inspired form against England, despite her team’s defeat.

She recently signed for European powerhouse Lyon and looks every inch the player that has been promised.

China will need to devise a plan to stop Dumornay from shining if it’s to keep its World Cup dream alive.

Sweden stunned South Africa with a late-minute winner in its first game. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Argentina vs. South Africa

It’s a similar story for both Argentina and South Africa, who will both be playing for their World Cup survival in Group G.

South Africa is looking to bounce back from its agonizing, last-minute 2-1 defeat to Sweden, while Argentina was narrowly edged out by Italy 1-0 in its first match.

Defeat for either will make it difficult to progress to the knockout round.

It will be the first time the two nations have met and it’s the first time that either team has faced an opponent from the other’s respective continent at a World Cup.

Argentina will be looking to shake off the unwanted record of never winning a World Cup match in all of its 10 previous attempts – losing eight and drawing twice.

Similarly, South Africa has lost all its four World Cup matches to date and was the first side eliminated from the 2019 tournament.