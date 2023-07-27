CNN —

Travis Scott’s concert at the Giza Pyramids was officially canceled two days before it was set to be held due to “complex production issues,” event organizer Live Nation said.

The rapper previously announced he would reveal his new ‘Utopia’ album from the Egyptian Pyramids, including a livestream of the event.

“We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled,” Live Nation said in a statement on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired,” Live Nation added in the statement.

Since its announcement this month, the concert’s fate remained uncertain. Egypt’s musicians syndicate last week revoked its permit citing “strange rituals” performed by Scott during his shows and some Egyptian social media users called for the cancellation of the concert under a hashtag in Arabic “#Ban_Travis_Scott_Concert”.

Despite the cancellation, Scott seemed optimistic that a Pyramids concert will happen at a later stage and announced that the album is still set to be released Thursday at midnight.

“Egypt at the pyramids will happen But due to demand and detail logistics They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands,” Scott said in a tweet.

Last month, a grand jury in the US declined to charge Scott for his 2021 Astroworld Festival that ended with 10 people dying and hundreds being crushed as the crowd at the festival surged during the rapper’s performance in Houston, Texas.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the artist and other organizers, including Live Nation, which produced the event. The defendants have denied allegations that negligence in the planning and promotion of the festival contributed to the deaths.