CNN —

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor was found unresponsive by police and pronounced dead at a residential address in Southeast London on Wednesday, London’s Metropolitan Police said, who added they are not treating the death as suspicious.

“Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the police statement read.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

This is a developing story, more to follow.