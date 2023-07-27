CNN —

Kylie Jenner nixed Wolf as her son’s name, but kept an animal theme.

Jenner changed her son’s name to Aire after originally naming him Wolf when he was born in February 2022. She has since said she regretted the decision immediately and never even called him Wolf.

“That second night, I cried in the shower, and I was like, ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?’” she recalled. “It wasn’t even on the list.”

Aire means “Lion of God” in Hebrew.

The “Kardashians” star revealed the meaning on Thursday’s episode of the Hulu show.

“I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning,” Jenner explained to her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. “And I like that it’s a Hebrew name.”

Jenner first revealed the name Aire in January in an Instagram story.