Demi Lovato arrives for the world premiere of "Scream VI" in New York City in March 2023.
Demi Lovato arrives for the world premiere of "Scream VI" in New York City in March 2023.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Demi Lovato doesn’t have many regrets but she does, unfortunately, have some physical issues following her 2018 drug overdose.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” the singer and actress said, “I wouldn’t change my path because I don’t have any regrets.”

“The closest thing that I get to a regret is when I overdosed and I wish somebody had told me, one, that I was beautiful, because I didn’t believe it,” she said. “And two, I wish that someone would’ve told me that if you just sit with the pain, it passes.”

Lovato, who has switched back from using they/them pronouns to she/her, also shared that she no longer drives because “I have vision impairment and hearing impairment to this day.”

“It’s a daily, constant reminder,” she said “Anytime I look at something … like, I have blind spots in my vision when I look at your face. And so it’s a constant reminder to stay on the right path because I never want that to happen again.”