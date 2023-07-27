Gasoline tanker trucks parked outside the Shell Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in October 2022
Gasoline tanker trucks parked outside the Shell Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in October 2022
Peter Boer/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File
London CNN  — 

Shell has reported a 56% drop in second-quarter profit, as oil and gas prices fell from record highs reached following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine 17 months ago.

Europe’s largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted earnings of $5.1 billion Thursday during the period — less than half the $11.5 billion it reported a year ago. The result was also driven by lower production volumes and lower margins in its oil refining business, Shell said in a statement.

The company’s stock fell 2% in London.

Shell said it would buy back $3 billion worth of shares over the next three months and, subject to board approval, “at least” $2.5 billion following its third-quarter results.

“Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment,” CEO Wael Sawan said.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.