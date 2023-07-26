CNN —
One civilian and one firefighter were injured and in stable condition as a result of a crane collapse Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a source with the New York City Fire Department.
The incident occurred at a vacant construction site on 10th Avenue and 41st Street, per the FDNY. Firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire at the site, the FDNY tweeted.
The flames could be seen from CNN’s offices at Hudson Yards, as smoke rose from the scene.
New York City officials said to expect emergency personnel, smoke, and traffic delays in the area, the city’s emergency notification system said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.