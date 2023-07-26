CNN —

Police are looking for one “dangerous” man who remains on the loose after four inmates escaped from a Colorado jail, the Bent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities are searching for 46-year-old Mark Fox, who escaped from the Bent County jail with three others. The sheriff’s office did not say when or how they escaped. Two of them were caught and were back in custody Tuesday, it said.

A third inmate, 34-year-old Benjamin Valdez, was found dead of a possible drug overdose in neighboring Pueblo County, according to authorities.

Fox is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He is considered dangerous, police said.

The Bent County jail is in Las Animas, almost 200 miles southeast of Denver. The sheriff’s office is working with the Colorado State Patrol and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office to search for Fox, it said.

A number of prison or jail escapes this summer have left authorities scrambling to find the escapees.

Michael Burham, a 34-year-old murder suspect with survivalist skills, escaped a Pennsyvlania prison this month, setting off a widespread manhunt before his capture. Last week, an inmate in Alabama was on the run for a day before being found and returned to custody. On Friday, a prisoner being transported from Colorado to Texas on an active warrant briefly escaped custody at Denver International Airport.