New York CNN —

Eleven times in 17 months. That’s how fast the Federal Reserve has hiked its overnight bank lending rate, which directly or indirectly affects many consumer rates.

The Fed’s aggressive campaign is intended to beat down inflation. And it may be working. Based on the latest reading, inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index grew at just 3% in June. And the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index — inched down to 4.6% in its latest reading.

In either case, both numbers are still above the Fed’s 2% target, which suggests the US central bank may not be done quite yet.

“Despite the euphoria over inflation coming down from 9.1% to 3% in the past year, the trend on core inflation readings — which exclude volatile food and energy components to provide a better read on inflation trends — is much less impressive,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

So when might the Fed be willing to stop raising rates?

“We may be waiting for a protracted period of cooling inflation before we see a halt to interest rate hikes,” said Michele Raneri, vice president and head of US research and consulting at TransUnion.

Either way, here are three ways the Fed’s latest hike announced Wednesday could either take a bite out of your wallet or benefit you.

Savings opportunities are very good

Let’s focus on the upside first.

The national average savings account rate was just 0.52% as of July 17, according to Bankrate.

But your money can earn you far more in online high-yield savings accounts at FDIC-insured banks, many of which are paying between 4.5% and 5% as of Wednesday. By contrast, the largest banks, like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, still pay next to nothing — think 0.01%.

If you have enough in savings that you can leave some untouched for anywhere from one month to a year, you’ll be able to lock in a high rate by putting some money in a certificate of deposit at an FDIC-insured bank.

While the average rate on a one-year CD was only paying 1.58% as of July 17, according to Bankrate, there are some one-years on offer that pay well over 5%. And you can get shorter-term CDs that pay between 4% and 5%, with some even paying up to 5.35%, according to Schwab.com.

Credit cards remain very expensive

When Fed rates go up, so do credit card rates.

So it’s not surprising that card rates in the past year have been trending at around 20-year highs.

As of July 19, the average credit card interest rate is 20.44%, down slightly from the 20.58% recorded the week before, according to Bankrate.com. Nevertheless, that is still more than 6 percentage points higher than the average recorded at the start of last year.

But the 20.44% average doesn’t tell the whole story, since it’s the overall average for all cardholders, including those who are never charged interest because they pay their bill in full and on time every month.

If, however, you just look at the universe of people who actually do pay interest because they carry a balance from month to month, their average rate is even higher. Second-quarter data from the Fed shows the average rate for them is 22.16%.

If you carry a balance, and especially if you only pay the minimum due, you will be shelling out a lot of money every month just for interest, which means it will take you even longer to pay off what you owe.