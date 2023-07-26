How to watch the USWNT against the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final
By Matias Grez, CNN
Published
7:46 AM EDT, Wed July 26, 2023
Japan's Aoba Fujino celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal against Costa Rica. Japan won the Women's World Cup Group C match 2-0.
Joe Allison - FIFA/Getty Images
Japan's Hikaru Naomoto is challenged by Melissa Herrera of Costa Rica.
Joe Allison/FIFA/Getty Images
Japan's Mina Tanaka heads toward the goal against Costa Rica.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Japan's fans watch the match against Costa Rica at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.
Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/Getty Images
Swiss players, in red, defend their box during a match against Norway on July 25. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Rain pours down during the Norway-Switzerland match.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA/Getty Images
People in Indigenous dress perform during a welcome ceremony that was held before Norway-Switzerland.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Philippines midfielder Sarina Bolden celebrates scoring during a Women's World Cup match against New Zealand on Tuesday, July 25. Bolden's first-half header lifted her country to a 1-0 victory — its first win ever at a Women's World Cup.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson attempts to head the ball past Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel during their match on July 25.
Andrew Cornaga/AP
Sarina Bolden scores on New Zealand keeper Victoria Esson.
Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images
Philippines fans show their support during the team's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup.
Hagen Hopkins/FIFA/Getty Images
Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal against South Korea on July 25. Colombia won 2-0.
Jaimi Joy/Reuters
South Korea's Cho So-hyun, bottom left, competes for the ball against Colombia's Jorelyn Carabali and Carolina Arias.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Colombia fans show their support in Sydney.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia's Catalina Usme tries to control the ball in front of South Korea's Kim Hye-ri.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Colombia midfielder Manuela Vanegas receives a yellow card from referee Rebecca Welch.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Brazil's Marta, left, heads the ball during a match against Panama on Monday, July 24. Brazil won 4-0.
Matt Turner/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her third goal during the Panama. Her hat trick was the first of the tournament.
James Elsby/AP
Brazilian fans watch the match against Panama, which was held in Adelaide, Australia.
James Elsby/AP
Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi tries to punch the ball away during a match against Germany on July 24. Germany dominated Morocco 6-0 in what was the biggest scoreline of the tournament so far.
Victoria Adkins/AP
Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring a goal against Morocco.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Germany fans celebrate as their team gets off to a great start.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Morocco's Fatima Tagnaout runs during the match against Germany.
Hamish Blair/AP
Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates after scoring a late winner against Argentina on July 24. Italy won 1-0.
Kim Price/CSM/Shutterstock
Italian goalkeeper Francesca Durante makes a save during the match against Argentina.
Abbie Parr/AP
Argentina coach German Portanova reacts during the Italy match.
David Rowland/Reuters
Italy's Giulia Dragoni is challenged by Estefania Banini of Argentina. At the age of 16, Dragoni became the youngest player to represent Italy in the competition's history.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Jamaican players celebrate on Sunday, July 23, after their 0-0 draw against France earned them their country's first-ever point in the Women's World Cup.
David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
Jamaica's Atlanta Primus tugs the shirt of France's Grace Geyoro.
Mark Baker/AP
Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer marshals her defense.
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Jamaica's Khadija "Bunny" Shaw is sent off for a second bookable offense against France.
Mark Baker/AP
France's Estelle Cascarino, left, and Shaw battle for the ball.
Mark Baker/AP
Portugal's Ines Pereira dives in vain as the Netherlands' Stefanie van der Gragt, not pictured, scores the only goal in the match on July 23.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Van der Gragt, left, and Portugal's Jessica Silva battle for possession.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Silva signs autographs for fans after the match.
Joe Allison/FIFA/Getty Images
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt celebrates after scoring a late winner against South Africa on July 23. Sweden won 2-1.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
South Africa's Hildah Magaia, who scored the opening goal, runs with the ball alongside Sweden's Elin Rubensson.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
A South Africa fan shows support during the match.
Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA/Getty Images
Danish players celebrate Amalie Vangsgaard's late goal that gave them a 1-0 victory over China on Saturday, July 22.
Colin Murty/AFP/Getty Images
China fans show their support prior to their team's opening match against Denmark.
Paul Kane/Getty Images
China's Zhang Linyan competes for the ball with Denmark's Pernille Harder.
Gary Day/AP
China head coach Shui Qingxia gestures during the match.
Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters
England's Alessia Russo and Haiti's Tabita Joseph fight for the ball during the two sides' opening game on July 22. England's Lionesses, the reigning European champions, earned a scrappy 1-0 victory over the tournament debutants.
Dan Peled/Reuters
England's Georgia Stanway converts the winner against Haiti from the penalty spot.
Dan Peled/Reuters
Nicolas Delépine, Haiti's head coach, instructs his team during the match.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus jumps to make one of many impressive saves against England.
Zac Goodwin/PA Images/Getty Images
Japan's Jun Endo celebrates with her bench after scoring her team's fourth goal in a 5-0 win against Zambia on July 22.
John Cowpland/AP
Japan's Mina Tanaka battles with Zambia's Agnes Musase.
David Rowland/Reuters
Aoba Fujino of Japan is brought down by Zambian goalkeeper Catherine Musonda, resulting in a penalty to Japan. It was later overturned due to offside.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Japan supporters react following their team's emphatic victory over Zambia.
John Cowpland/AP
US forward Alex Morgan is surrounded by Vietnam defenders during their opening match on July 22. The United States, the two-time defending champs, won 3-0.
Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images
Lindsey Horan, left, celebrates with US teammate Megan Rapinoe after Horan scored the third goal against Vietnam.
Fiona Goodall/FIFA via Getty Images
Players collide in the box as Vietnam goalkeeper Trần Thị Kim Thanh looks to clear the ball away.
Rafaela Pontes/AP
US forward Sophia Smith dribbles the ball against Vietnam. She scored the first two goals of the match.
Ane Frosaker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images
Fans cheer during the US-Vietnam match in Auckland, New Zealand.
Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images
Spain's Esther González wins a header against Costa Rica's Mariana Benavides on Friday, July 21. Spain won 3-0.
Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
González scores her team's third goal against Costa Rica.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
A Māori welcoming ceremony is held prior to the Spain-Costa Rica match.
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Switzerland's Seraina Piubel scores her team's second goal during its 2-0 victory against the Philippines on July 21.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
The Philippines' Katrina Guillou takes a shot against Switzerland's Gaëlle Thalmann. The goal was disallowed.
Molly Darlington/Reuters
A Philippines fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere. This was the country's Women's World Cup debut.
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan punches the ball clear during a 0-0 draw against Nigeria on July 21.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu takes a selfie with fans after the Canada match.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters
Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie clears the ball after saving a penalty by Canada's Christine Sinclair.
William West/AFP/Getty Images
Australia's Steph Catley, third from left, celebrates scoring her team's only goal against Ireland on Thursday, June 20. Australia won 1-0 in Sydney.
Carl Recine/Reuters
Fans in Melbourne celebrate as they watch the match between Australia and Ireland.