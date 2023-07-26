Washington, DC CNN —

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce later on Wednesday that it will raise its benchmark lending rate to the highest level in 22 years.

That move will come just one month after the central bank hit pause on a historic spate of rate hikes meant to crush decades-high inflation.

Moreover, the Fed could also hint at the possibility of another rate increase this year — its 12th hike since it began raising rates last spring — even though inflation has steadily cooled in recent months.

investors will be looking for more details around that potential hike. While it could happen at the September or November meeting, it’s also possible that July could see the last hike of this cycle. The second hike coming in December is unlikely, but possible if inflation re-emerges because of an unforeseen economic shock.

Much depends on what economic data show in the next eight weeks — and things can go either way. That’s why the Fed is trying to retain the option of another rate increase in case inflation proves to be more resilient than expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks during an annual gathering of central bankers and economists in Wyoming next month could shed more light on what to expect for the September decision.

There are three possibilities for what the Fed might do moving forward, according to economists: a second consecutive rate hike in September, one in November, or no more rate hikes after July. It’s anyone’s guess what will ultimately transpire, since the economy has consistently defied expectations. But right now, there’s no denying there’s optimism in the air.

A sense of hope

Americans haven’t felt this optimistic about the economy and the potential for inflation to ease since 2021. Also, economists are noticing better business conditions and investors have grown more bullish on the Fed’s chances of pulling off a soft landing, a scenario in which the central bank succeeds at bringing down inflation without tanking the economy.

This new-found confidence comes as inflation has slowed and the economy has held up — all on the backdrop of 10 straight rate hikes since the Fed began to lift rates in March 2022. The economy’s remarkable resilience has quelled fears of a recession somewhat. Some Wall Street bankers now think a mild recession might happen later than expected.

That’s all thanks to inflation’s cooldown. The Consumer Price Index rose 3% in June, a much slower pace than the four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index — rose 3.8% in May from a year earlier, down from the 4.3% annual rise seen in April. The Commerce Department releases the June reading of the Fed’s favorite inflation measure Friday.