Beer maker Anheuser-Busch said Wednesday that it will lay off positions across its US corporate staff.

In a statement, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said the restructuring “will simplify and reduce layers within its organization.” The layoffs will not include frontline staff such as brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, and field sales, among others.”

The job eliminations represent “less than 2%” of the Anheuser-Bush US employee population, the statement said. The company’s website says that it employs “more than 19,000 employees nationwide.” Two percent of that figure would number about 380 positions.

In this photo illustration, bottles of Modelo Especial beer sit on a table on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Mexican lager which is brewed by Constellation Brands became the top-selling beer in the United States in the month of May, overtaking Bud Light, which is brewed by Anheuser-Busch. A post by transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney about a personalized can of Bud Light stirred conservative boycotts of the American beer. A recent trend of drinkers choosing more Mexican beers and spirits has also uplifted the Modelo brand.
“Today we took the very difficult but necessary decision to eliminate a number of positions across our corporate organization,” said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. “While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success.”

In May, Mexican lager Modelo Especial dethroned Bud Light as America’s top-selling beer, a title that Bud had largely held for more than two decades. The beer’s brand had been struggling due to the Dylan Mulvaney controversy, when the transgender influencer posted an Instagram photo of a custom can that Bud Light had sent her. That set off a flurry of anti-trans backlash, while LGBTQ+ advocates criticized Anheuser-Busch’s lackluster response.