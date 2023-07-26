CNN —

There has been an attempted coup in Niger, regional leaders say, following reports the country’s president has been seized by his guards.

“ECOWAS condemns in the strongest terms the attempt to seize power by force and calls on the coup plotters to free the democratically-elected President of the Republic immediately and without any condition,” the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said.

Niger’s presidential complex was sealed off Wednesday, a journalist on the ground who spoke to CNN, witnessed in the capital Niamey.

A statement on the presidency’s social media channels said President Mohamed Bazoum is “doing well.” CNN cannot verify the statement.

“The President of the Republic and his family are doing well. The Army and the National Guard are ready to attack the elements of the GP [Presidential Guard] involved in this fit of anger if they do not return to their better senses,” a tweet from the presidency said.

“ECOWAS and the international community will hold all those involved in the plot responsible for the security and safety of the President, his family, members of the government and the general public,” the ECOWAS statement said.

CNN has reached out to the AFRICOM (United States Africa Command), US and French embassies in Niger.

The presidential guards are holding Bazoum inside the presidential palace in the capital, which has been blocked off by military vehicles since Wednesday morning, Reuters and the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported Wednesday. Reuters cited security sources and AFP referenced sources close to Bazoum.

The US Embassy in Niger said it had received reports of political instability within the capital Niamey.

“At this time the city is calm. We advise everyone to limit unnecessary movements, and avoid all travel along Rue de la Republique until further notice,” the embassy said.

Agency footage from the capital Niamey shows the rest of the city appearing clam.

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu – the current chair of ECOWAS – has also issued a statement condemning “unpleasant developments” in Niger.

Tinbu said they are “closely monitoring the situation and developments.”

“It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country.

“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa,” the statement said.

Bazoum was elected in 2021. Attempts on power in the landlocked West African state are common. Niger has experienced four coups since independence from France in 1960.