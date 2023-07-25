CNN —

The Shreveport, Louisiana, police officer charged in the February shooting death of Alonzo Bagley, an unarmed Black man, has been charged with a second felony count related to the incident.

Alexander Tyler was charged in February with negligent homicide for Bagley’s death. A second criminal charge, felony malfeasance in office, has now been added, his attorney, Dhu Thompson, told CNN.

Tyler pleaded not guilty to both charges Wednesday, Thompson said.

Each felony carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, and if he is found guilty, the court could impose the sentences concurrently or consecutively.

Former officer Alexander Tyler resigned from the Shreveport Police Department in March. Shreveport Police Department

“These charges are extremely disappointing,” Thompson told CNN in an emailed statement. “However, we have been prepared since day one to bring the case and facts therein to an impartial jury. We look forward to our day in court.”

Bagley, 43, was shot after Tyler and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex, according to Louisiana State Police, which is investigating the encounter.

When the officers arrived, Bagley jumped down from an apartment balcony and fled. After a brief foot chase, Tyler shot Bagley, who was later found to be unarmed, state police said.

Investigators have released body camera video and a 911 call related to the shooting, which happened less than a month after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers after a traffic stop. Nichols’ case reignited a national conversation about police use of force against people of color, particularly Black Americans.

“We are pleased that former Officer Tyler has finally been arraigned and the wheels of the justice system are turning and that he is facing additional charges,” Bagley family attorney Ron Haley told CNN in a statement. “We still believe that the charge of negligent homicide should be upgraded to manslaughter.”

The Bagley family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Tyler.

Tyler resigned from the force in March, according to Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux.

CNN has reached out to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office for more information on the additional charge.