exp twitter x rebrand musk mike isaac vause intv 07251ASEG4 cnni business_00025708.png
Video Ad Feedback
Twitter is now X. What was Elon thinking?
02:57 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
exp twitter x rebrand musk mike isaac vause intv 07251ASEG4 cnni business_00025708.png
Video Ad Feedback
Twitter is now X. What was Elon thinking?
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
"Sophia" an artificially intelligent (AI) human-like robot developed by Hong Kong-based humanoid robotics company Hanson Robotics is pictured during the "AI for Good" Global Summit hosted at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on June 7, 2017, in Geneva. The meeting aim to provide a neutral platform for government officials, UN agencies, NGO's, industry leaders, and AI experts to discuss the ethical, technical, societal and policy issues related to AI. / AFP PHOTO / Fabrice COFFRINIFABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
Video Ad Feedback
Experts warn AI could pose 'extinction' risk for humanity