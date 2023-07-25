CNN —
Trevor Reed, the former US Marine who was wrongfully detained in Russia for nearly three years before being released in a prisoner swap, was injured while fighting in Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told CNN Tuesday.
Reed, who was freed in a prisoner swap in April 2022, was transported to a hospital in Kyiv and was evacuated to Germany for medical care, the source said.
The circumstances around Reed’s injury in combat were not immediately clear.
The Messenger was first to report the news.
This story is breaking and will be updated.