The 2023 Women’s World Cup is now in full swing with teams entering the second round of fixtures from the group stage phase.

After impressive displays in the first round of fixtures, Japan and Spain both have a brilliant chance to seal their place in the Round-of-16 when they take on Costa Rica and Zambia, respectively.

Elsewhere, Canada takes on the Republic of Ireland with both teams hoping to improve on their performances and results from their World Cup opener.

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Japan kicked off its World Cup campaign with a thorough 5-0 thrashing of Zambia.

The game was totally dominated by a strong Japanese side which looked at its best throughout the encounter, with Zambia not even managing to have a shot on goal.

Hinata Miyazawa scored a brace for the 2011 World Cup winner with Jun Endō, Mina Tanaka and Riko Ueki also kickstarting their Women’s World Cup goal tally.

Japan players celebrate the team's 5-0 victory against Zambia.

With Spain facing Zambia, Japan will be confident that a win against Costa Rica will send it through to the next stage of the World Cup.

While Japan had a brilliant start to the tournament, Costa Rica was on the receiving end of a drubbing from Spain.

Costa Rica lost 3-0 against a silky Spanish side and to have any chance of winning its first ever game at a World Cup, it’ll need to vastly improve against Japan.

Spain vs. Zambia

One of the early favorites for the 2023 Women’s World Cup is Spain, particularly after its strong showing against Costa Rica.

The Iberian nation was totally in control of its World Cup opener and, despite winning 3-0, the result could have been even better.

La Roja had a staggering 46 shots during the game while maintaining an equally impressive 80% possession during the win.

Spain's Esther González celebrates scoring the team's third goal against Costa Rica.

Like Japan, Spain will know it has a brilliant opportunity to advance with a win.

Standing in Spain’s way is Zambia – the lowest-ranked side in the competition.

Zambia is making its first ever appearance at a Women’s World Cup and, after a disappointing opening game, the task gets even tougher with this match against Spain.

The No. 77-ranked team in the world will crash out of the competition if it loses to Spain and Japan avoids defeat.

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland

Both Canada and the Republic of Ireland made disappointing starts to their 2023 Women’s World Cup campaigns.

Canada took on Nigeria in its opener and will feel like it was a missed opportunity to get off to a flying start as the game finished 0-0.

While Nigeria matched Canada throughout the game, Canadian legend Christine Sinclair missed a crucial penalty kick and the opportunity to give her team the lead.

It is now the Republic of Ireland which stands in front of Sinclair and Co., and the Girls in Green need to avoid defeat to stay in the competition.

In its first game, the Republic of Ireland lost 1-0 against co-host Australia thanks to a penalty from Steph Catley.

Making its debut appearance in a World Cup, the Republic of Ireland will look to keep its hopes alive with an improved performance against Canada.