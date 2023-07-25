New York CNN —

The Federal Reserve is at a crucial fork in the road after leaving interest rates unchanged at its June meeting for the first time since March 2022.

One road — continuing to raise interest rates to lower inflation — could lead to a recession. That would happen if the Fed ends up raising rates too high, causing businesses and consumers to cut back so significantly on spending that employers have to lay off masses of workers.

The other road — taking more time to gauge the economy’s health — could undo the progress that has been made in getting inflation closer to the Fed’s 2% target. That’s because consumers might not have an adequate reason to stop spending, which would funnel right back into higher prices.

Traders are convinced the Fed will pick the first option at its meeting this week, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. But there’s less of a consensus as to which road the Fed will take at future meetings.

The Fed had a similar predicament in 2006

After raising interest rates 17 consecutive times between June 2004 and June 2006, Fed officials became concerned that they could inadvertently damage the economy if they continued to hike rates.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke testified before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2006. Bernanke laid out the groundwork for a pause in interest rate increases, saying policy makers must be wary of lifting borrowing costs too high. David Scull/Bloomberg/Getty Images

At the time, they were starting to see hints of a housing downturn — but it wasn’t yet clear just how bad it would eventually turn out to be. Meanwhile, inflation was showing signs of improvement but remained above the central bank’s target, according to the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index.

The case for continuing the pause

The Fed’s initial decision to stop raising rates further came in August 2006 after June’s quarter-point hike. When the Fed met again in September, many officials expressed concerns that raising interest rates after a short, six-week pause would broadcast the wrong message.

“We told the public that we paused to assess incoming data, and I think it requires more than one meeting’s worth of data to assess that,” Michael Moskow, the former Chicago Fed president, said at the Fed’s August 2006 meeting, according to an archived Fed transcript. “In fact, if we did move today, it would be a signal that we are just reacting to little snippets of information, and we are trying to dissuade people from thinking that,” he added.

Officials also warned that given the time it takes for the effects of rate hikes to be felt across the economy, they could end up overtightening.

Nevertheless, they generally agreed that they wouldn’t shy away from hiking rates again if inflation started to heat up once more. That’s why officials stressed the importance of keeping a line in their September meeting’s policy statement explaining their decision to maintain the pause — and leaving the door open to potentially more rate hikes.

Ultimately, the Fed held off on hiking rates again until 2015, when officials felt the economy had significantly recovered from the Great Recession.

The case for hiking again

Officials raised concerns that leaving rates unchanged at a time when inflation was above their target could result in persistently high inflation.

That could happen if people become accustomed to higher inflation, leading businesses to continue to raise prices. As a result, it could require more rate hikes in the future to get inflation down.

“If inflation is less persistent and we assume it is not and take a conservative policy stance, inflation should retreat quickly and help shore up our credibility,” said Cathy Minehan, the former Boston Fed president, at the September 2006 meeting. “Choosing a weaker stance and being wrong about it could be quite costly.”

But that wasn’t enough of a reason for her to vote for hiking rates just yet. It was enough, however, for Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed at the time, who was the only official that favored hiking rates at the September 2006 meeting.