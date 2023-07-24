Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell is seen in an image released by the Hoover, Alabama police department. Russel went missing after reporting to a 911 dispatcher that she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate on Thursday, July 13.
CNN  — 

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who earlier this month went missing for 49 hours after making a 911 call about a child on an interstate, said she was not kidnapped and did not see a baby on the side of the road, according to a statement from her attorney.

The statement from attorney Emory Anthony – read by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis during a news conference Monday afternoon – said the 26-year-old woman never left the Hoover area and acted alone.

“My client apologizes for her actions to this community,” Anthony said.

On July 13, Russell was driving to her home in Hoover from her job in Birmingham, about 10 miles to the north, when she called 911 to say she was stopping her car to check on a child.

She then called a family member who lost contact with her – though the line remained open, according to the Hoover Police Department.

She returned home on foot about 49 hours later, at around 10:45 p.m., according to Hoover police.