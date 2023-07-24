Israel's parliament has passed the controversial "reasonableness" bill, the first major legislation in the government's plan to weaken the judiciary.

The bill strips the Supreme Court of the power to declare government decisions unreasonable.

It is the first major piece of a multipronged judicial overhaul plan that has split the country. For months, hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been taking to the streets to protest the proposed changes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies call the measures "reforms" and say they are required to rebalance powers between the courts, lawmakers and the government.

Opponents of the plan call it a "coup" and say it threatens to turn Israel into a dictatorship by removing the most significant checks on government actions.

Netanyahu was forced to pause the legislative process earlier this year in the face of widespread protests and international pressure.

Protesters link arms as they attempt to block a road leading to the Knesset on July 24.
Protesters link arms as they attempt to block a road leading to the Knesset on July 24.
Ammar Awad/Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks with Aryeh Deri, chairman of the ultra-Orthodox party Shas, during a Knesset session on July 24.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks with Aryeh Deri, chairman of the ultra-Orthodox party Shas, during a Knesset session on July 24.
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators wave a large Israeli flag during a protest outside the Knesset on July 24.
Demonstrators wave a large Israeli flag during a protest outside the Knesset on July 24.
Ohad Zwigenberg/AP
Israeli police disperse protesters blocking the road leading to the Knesset on July 24. Protesters were met with water cannons, fences and barbed wire as they attempted to block access to the building.
Israeli police disperse protesters blocking the road leading to the Knesset on July 24. Protesters were met with water cannons, fences and barbed wire as they attempted to block access to the building.
Mahmoud Illean/AP
The Knesset meets in Jerusalem on July 24. A marathon debate started the day before and lasted until the following morning.
The Knesset meets in Jerusalem on July 24. A marathon debate started the day before and lasted until the following morning.
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images
People in Jerusalem protest against Netanyahu and the judicial overhaul on July 24.
People in Jerusalem protest against Netanyahu and the judicial overhaul on July 24.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Protesters gather in a camp they set up near the Knesset building on Sunday, July 23.
Protesters gather in a camp they set up near the Knesset building on Sunday, July 23.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Demonstrators gather outside the Knesset on July 23.
Demonstrators gather outside the Knesset on July 23.
Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images
People in Tel Aviv, Israel, demonstrate against the judicial overhaul plan on Saturday, July 22.
People in Tel Aviv, Israel, demonstrate against the judicial overhaul plan on Saturday, July 22.
Dar Yaskil/Getty Images
Protesters set up tents near the Knesset on July 22.
Protesters set up tents near the Knesset on July 22.
Saeed Qaq/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Protesters from Tel Aviv walk the entrance road to Jerusalem after a four-day march on July 22.
Protesters from Tel Aviv walk the entrance road to Jerusalem after a four-day march on July 22.
Matan Golan/Sipa USA via AP
People protest next to a bonfire in Tel Aviv on Thursday, July 20.
People protest next to a bonfire in Tel Aviv on Thursday, July 20.
Eyal Warshavsky/SOPA Images/SIPA USA/AP
An Israeli military reservist in Tel Aviv waves a national flag as he drops a signed declaration in a box, announcing the suspension of his voluntary reserve duty, on Wednesday, July 19. He was protesting the government's judicial overhaul plans.
An Israeli military reservist in Tel Aviv waves a national flag as he drops a signed declaration in a box, announcing the suspension of his voluntary reserve duty, on Wednesday, July 19. He was protesting the government's judicial overhaul plans.
Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images
People protest near the US Consulate in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, July 18.
People protest near the US Consulate in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, July 18.
Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters
Protesters block the main entrance to the Ministry of Defense during a protest in Tel Aviv on July 18.
Protesters block the main entrance to the Ministry of Defense during a protest in Tel Aviv on July 18.
Amir Levy/Getty Images
Members of Israel's security forces scuffle with demonstrators in Tel Aviv on July 18.
Members of Israel's security forces scuffle with demonstrators in Tel Aviv on July 18.
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images