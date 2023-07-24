CNN —

The upcoming “Beetlejuice 2” movie is dealing with some missing parts.

Authorities in Vermont said in a news release on Thursday that they’re investigating the theft of two large props that were stolen from the movie’s set in the East Corinth area.

The first incident occurred when a “large lamppost topped with a distinctive pumpkin decoration” was reported stolen to the Vermont State Police on July 14, according to the news release.

The thief allegedly removed the lamp post from its base, “bundled it into the back of the truck, covered it with a tarp, and fled at a high rate of speed” in a GMC pickup truck.

Three days later, another incident was reported by professionals associated with the movie, who stated that a 150-pound art sculpture was stolen from the vicinity of a cemetery where the film had set up production, authorities said.

A photo of the sculpture was included in the news release, and it appears to be similar if not identical to one of the eerie sculptures created by the character of Delia Deetz, the wacky artist and stepmother played by “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara in the original 1988 classic.

CNN has reached out to Warner Bros., the sequel’s studio, seeking comment. (CNN and Warner Bros. are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

O’Hara is set to reprise her role in the new movie, along with returning cast members Michael Keaton, who plays the titular role, and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz.

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega joins the Tim Burton-directed film as Lydia’s daughter, along with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.

CNN previously reported that producing studio Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed the release date of “Beetlejuice 2” for September 6, 2024, but it’s unclear if that release date still stands as Hollywood remains shut down amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.