Start your week smart: ‘Barbenheimer,’ Alabama congressional map, Mexican bar fire, Greece evacuations, Tony Bennett

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:48 AM EDT, Sun July 23, 2023
exp barbenheimer battle live pkg FST 072109ASEG3 cnni business_00001901.png
Video Ad Feedback
Battle of the blockbusters
04:11 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Have any big plans for the upcoming week? If not, we suggest volunteering in your community. New research shows volunteering late in life may protect the brain, leading to better scores on tests of cognitive function in older adults.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Get '5 Things' in your inbox

  • If your day doesn’t start until you’re up to speed on the latest headlines, then let us introduce you to your new favorite morning fix. Sign up here for the ‘5 Things’ newsletter.

    The weekend that was

    • It’s the summer’s biggest weekend at the movies, with the release of Christopher Nolan’s historical epic “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s technicolor “Barbie.” The films have inspired a double feature craze, which could drive the best box office weekend in years.
    • Alabama GOP Gov. Kay Ivey approved a new congressional map with just one majority-Black district, despite a court order calling for the redrawn lines to create two majority-Black districts or “something quite close to it.” The map must now be approved by a federal court.
    • Authorities in Mexico say they have arrested a man suspected of intentionally setting a bar on fire after being kicked out, killing 11 people near the Arizona border in the Mexican state of Sonora. A 17-year-old and a female American citizen were among those killed.
    • A large wildfire tearing through the Greek island of Rhodes has forced thousands of tourists to evacuate their hotels, officials say. The fire is the largest of a number of blazes in Greece, which is sweltering under a lengthy heat wave.
    • Legendary singer Tony Bennett, best known for “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” died at age 96. In a career spanning eight decades, Bennett wowed Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra, performed live on MTV, had a cartoon cameo on “The Simpsons” and won 19 Grammy Awards.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will begin a trip to Tonga, New Zealand and Australia to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Pacific region. Blinken also will cheer on the US Women’s National Team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

    Wednesday
    Federal Reserve policymakers will wrap up their two-day meeting on interest rates, and another hike is widely expected. The central bank took a pause in June after 10 straight rate hikes, but another increase has already been baked in by most economists. The bigger question though is whether the Fed will raise rates again at its next meeting in September in order to get them over with as soon as possible. The prior string of 10 consecutive increases helped drive mortgage rates to near 7% earlier this month — the highest level since November 2022.

    Hunter Biden is scheduled to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors at a court hearing in Delaware. Last week, the House Oversight Committee heard testimony from two IRS whistleblowers who claim the Justice Department politicized the criminal probe of the president’s son, alleging that IRS investigators recommended charging him with far more serious crimes.

    And a House subcommittee will hold a hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena — or what most people outside of government circles call UFOs. The hearing will explore firsthand accounts of such phenomena and assess the federal government’s transparency and accountability regarding possible threats to national security.

    Thursday
    The Commerce Department will release its first of three reports on the state of the economy for the second quarter. Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output in the US — rose by an annualized rate of 2% in the first quarter, coming in higher than the agency’s previous estimates. The final Q1 reading showed Americans spending less on goods and more on services such as health care.

    One Thing: Why this heat wave is different
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN chief climate correspondent Bill Weir explains what makes this worldwide heat wave so dangerous and how communities are adapting. Listen for more.

    Photos of the week

    A police officer helps a child evacuate the Greek village of Agios Charalampos, near Athens, as a wildfire burns on Tuesday, July 18.
    A police officer helps a child evacuate the Greek village of Agios Charalampos, near Athens, as a wildfire burns on Tuesday, July 18.
    Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
    Carlos Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked tennis player, celebrates after he defeated Novak Djokovic <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/15/sport/wimbledon-mens-final-novak-djokovic-carlos-alcaraz-spt-intl" target="_blank">to win his first Wimbledon title</a> on Sunday, July 16. The five-set match lasted nearly five hours. Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Spaniard, is the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open era.
    Carlos Alcaraz, the world's top-ranked tennis player, celebrates after he defeated Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title on Sunday, July 16. The five-set match lasted nearly five hours. Alcaraz, a 20-year-old Spaniard, is the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open era.
    Alberto Pezzali/AP
    Members of the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America picket outside Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/17/business/hollywood-actors-sag-aftra-strike-by-the-numbers/index.html" target="_blank">Hollywood actors and writers are on strike simultaneously</a> for the first time in more than 60 years, bringing most film and television productions to a halt.
    Members of the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America picket outside Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14. Hollywood actors and writers are on strike simultaneously for the first time in more than 60 years, bringing most film and television productions to a halt.
    Mark Abramson/The New York Times/Redux
    Divers practice at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Tuesday, July 18.
    Divers practice at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Tuesday, July 18.
    Stefan Wermuth/Reuters
    A firefighter works at a site of an administrative building that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 20. Ukraine has been struggling to repel <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/europe/ukraine-air-defenses-odesa-russia-strikes-grain-intl/index.html" target="_blank">a wave of Russian strikes</a> against the southern city.
    A firefighter works at a site of an administrative building that was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Odesa, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 20. Ukraine has been struggling to repel a wave of Russian strikes against the southern city.
    State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters
    Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen reacts after New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson, not pictured, scored against her during the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Women's World Cup</a> opener on Thursday, July 20. New Zealand, which is hosting the tournament along with Australia, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/19/football/world-cup-opening-games-new-zealand-australia-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">won the match 1-0</a>. It was the country's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup.
    Norway goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen reacts after New Zealand's Hannah Wilkinson, not pictured, scored against her during the Women's World Cup opener on Thursday, July 20. New Zealand, which is hosting the tournament along with Australia, won the match 1-0. It was the country's first-ever win at a Women's World Cup.
    Phil Walter/Getty Images
    Police try to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who stormed the main gates of the Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Thursday, July 20. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/19/middleeast/iraq-swedish-embassy-protest-quran-burning-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">The protest</a> was over a planned burning of the Quran outside the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.
    Police try to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who stormed the main gates of the Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Thursday, July 20. The protest was over a planned burning of the Quran outside the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.
    Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images
    Fireworks explode next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as part of France's annual Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, July 14.
    Fireworks explode next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as part of France's annual Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, July 14.
    Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images
    Markéta Vondroušová celebrates after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/14/sport/wimbledon-women-final-marketa-vondrousova-ons-jabeur-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">winning Wimbledon</a> on Saturday, July 15. The Czech tennis player defeated Ons Jabeur to become the first unseeded woman to win the tournament during the Open Era.
    Markéta Vondroušová celebrates after winning Wimbledon on Saturday, July 15. The Czech tennis player defeated Ons Jabeur to become the first unseeded woman to win the tournament during the Open Era.
    Alastair Grant/AP
    Golden retrievers from all over the world pose for a group picture Thursday, July 13, on the front lawn of Guisachan House, the breed's ancestral home in the Scottish Highlands.
    Golden retrievers from all over the world pose for a group picture Thursday, July 13, on the front lawn of Guisachan House, the breed's ancestral home in the Scottish Highlands.
    Roddy Mackay for The New York Times/Redux
    People watch a sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists in La Sabana, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 16.
    People watch a sea turtle hatchling head to the ocean after being released by conservationists in La Sabana, Venezuela, on Sunday, July 16.
    Ariana Cubillos/AP
    Law enforcement officials in Massapequa Park, New York, investigate the home of Rex Heuermann on Friday, July 14. Heuermann, 59, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/us/gilgo-beach-killings-supect-rex-heuermann-wife-asa-ellerup/index.html" target="_blank">was arrested and charged with murder</a> in connection to the killings of three of the "Gilgo Four," a group of four women whose remains were found along a short stretch of Long Island's Gilgo Beach in 2010. He is also the prime suspect in the disappearance and killing of the fourth woman but has yet to be charged in that case. Following his arrest, Heuermann was remanded without bail. He entered a not guilty plea through his attorney.
    Law enforcement officials in Massapequa Park, New York, investigate the home of Rex Heuermann on Friday, July 14. Heuermann, 59, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killings of three of the "Gilgo Four," a group of four women whose remains were found along a short stretch of Long Island's Gilgo Beach in 2010. He is also the prime suspect in the disappearance and killing of the fourth woman but has yet to be charged in that case. Following his arrest, Heuermann was remanded without bail. He entered a not guilty plea through his attorney.
    Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
    Soccer star <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/12/15/football/gallery/lionel-messi/index.html" target="_blank">Lionel Messi</a> poses with his new jersey as he is <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/16/sport/lionel-messi-official-signs-for-mls-club-inter-miami/index.html" target="_blank">introduced to Inter Miami fans</a> on Sunday, July 16. Messi signed with the Major League Soccer club through the end of the 2025 season.
    Soccer star Lionel Messi poses with his new jersey as he is introduced to Inter Miami fans on Sunday, July 16. Messi signed with the Major League Soccer club through the end of the 2025 season.
    Marco Bello/Reuters
    Pallbearers carry the coffin of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/29/us/christine-king-farris-death/index.html" target="_blank">Christine King Farris</a>, the eldest sister of the late Martin Luther King Jr., at her funeral service in Atlanta on Sunday, July 16. Farris, 95, was a founding board member and longtime volunteer of the King Center. She was also one of the longest-serving tenured professors at Spelman College, teaching at the all-women's institution for more than five decades.
    Pallbearers carry the coffin of Christine King Farris, the eldest sister of the late Martin Luther King Jr., at her funeral service in Atlanta on Sunday, July 16. Farris, 95, was a founding board member and longtime volunteer of the King Center. She was also one of the longest-serving tenured professors at Spelman College, teaching at the all-women's institution for more than five decades.
    Paras Griffin/Getty Images
    A hippopotamus eats frozen watermelon to cool off at the Bioparco zoo in Rome on Saturday, July 15.
    A hippopotamus eats frozen watermelon to cool off at the Bioparco zoo in Rome on Saturday, July 15.
    Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images
    Activists use arm tubes to form a chain blocking the main entrance of the Israeli army headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, July 18. They were protesting the Israeli government's renewed moves to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/11/middleeast/israel-judicial-reforms-protests-intl/index.html" target="_blank">overhaul the country's judicial system</a>.
    Activists use arm tubes to form a chain blocking the main entrance of the Israeli army headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, July 18. They were protesting the Israeli government's renewed moves to overhaul the country's judicial system.
    Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images
    The Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/13/india/chandrayaan-3-moon-mission-launch-intl-hnk-scn/index.html" target="_blank">blasts off</a> from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, on Friday, July 14. India is bidding to become only the fourth country to execute a controlled landing on the moon.
    The Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3, blasts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, India, on Friday, July 14. India is bidding to become only the fourth country to execute a controlled landing on the moon.
    Aijaz Rahi/AP
    Workers harvest onions overnight in Salem, New Mexico, to avoid working in the heat on Tuesday, July 18. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/13/weather/gallery/southern-us-heat-wave-july/index.html" target="_blank">A deadly, unrelenting heat wave</a> has been impacting millions of Americans from coast to coast.
    Workers harvest onions overnight in Salem, New Mexico, to avoid working in the heat on Tuesday, July 18. A deadly, unrelenting heat wave has been impacting millions of Americans from coast to coast.
    Paul Ratje/The New York Times/Redux
    Armed police stand guard near a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, following <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/19/asia/new-zealand-auckland-incident-intl/index.html" target="_blank">a shooting</a> on Thursday, July 20. Three people died, including the gunman, and several others were injured.
    Armed police stand guard near a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, following a shooting on Thursday, July 20. Three people died, including the gunman, and several others were injured.
    David Rowland/Reuters
    Cyclists are seen in the rear-view mirror of a car during the 18th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, July 20. The stage started in Moûtiers and finished in Bourg-en-Bresse.
    Cyclists are seen in the rear-view mirror of a car during the 18th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, July 20. The stage started in Moûtiers and finished in Bourg-en-Bresse.
    Thibault Camus/AP
    Anti-government protesters <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/18/americas/peru-protest-impunity-economy-intl-latam/index.html" target="_blank">clash with police</a> in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, July 19. After years of relative economic prosperity and hope for the future, Peru has been shaken by <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/10/americas/peru-protester-deaths-historical-divisions-intl/index.html" target="_blank">months of social unrest and political instability</a> that seem to have no end. The protests first began in December following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.
    Anti-government protesters clash with police in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, July 19. After years of relative economic prosperity and hope for the future, Peru has been shaken by months of social unrest and political instability that seem to have no end. The protests first began in December following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.
    Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
    Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/20/football/gallery/womens-world-cup-2023/index.html" target="_blank">Women's World Cup</a> on Thursday, July 20. The tournament is taking place in New Zealand and Australia through August 20.
    Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the Women's World Cup on Thursday, July 20. The tournament is taking place in New Zealand and Australia through August 20.
    Buda Mendes/Getty Images
    A man walks through a flooded alley in New Delhi on Friday, July 14, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/12/india/india-himachal-pradesh-rain-flood-deaths-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">Flash floods and landslides</a> caused by heavy rain in northern India have killed dozens of people, according to local authorities.
    A man walks through a flooded alley in New Delhi on Friday, July 14, Flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rain in northern India have killed dozens of people, according to local authorities.
    Adnan Abidi/Reuters
    Relatives and friends of people who died in a mudslide watch forensics workers cover the bodies and take them away in El Naranjal, Colombia, on Tuesday, July 18.
    Relatives and friends of people who died in a mudslide watch forensics workers cover the bodies and take them away in El Naranjal, Colombia, on Tuesday, July 18.
    Fernando Vergara/AP
    People jump in the Mediterranean Sea to cool off on a sweltering hot day in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, July 16. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/07/13/world/gallery/photos-this-week-july-6-july-13-ctrp/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 32 photos</a>.
    People jump in the Mediterranean Sea to cool off on a sweltering hot day in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, July 16. See last week in 32 photos.
    Hassan Ammar/AP
    The week in 25 photos

    Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    “Shark Week,” hosted by Jason Momoa, begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery — and will also be available to stream on Max. Loyal fans of this annual event know that attacks by sharks on humans are exceedingly rare. However, if you’re hitting the beach this summer, here are some tips on how to survive a shark attack — or better yet, avoid one entirely. (CNN, Discovery and Max are all units of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

    And “Special Ops: Lioness,” starring Zoe Saldaña, premieres today on Paramount+. The spy thriller series, from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, also features Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and Laysla De Oliveira.

    In theaters
    Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” floats onto the big screen Friday. The beloved theme park attraction-turned-movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito and Tiffany Haddish.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    The final round of the ﻿151st Open — professional golf’s final major of 2023 — is underway at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Merseyside, England. Brian Harman had a five-stroke lead at 12-under entering today’s play.

    Play continues at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. The US began its title defense with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam. In today’s early matches, Sweden beat South Africa 2-1, and the Netherlands edged Portugal 1-0.

    And while it may be the dog days of summer, the NFL season is right around the corner. Players are due to report to training camp this week (if they haven’t already), and the league’s annual Hall of Fame game is August 3.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 32% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

    Play me off …

    Da-duh …
    What better way to mark the start of “Shark Week” than with the theme from the movie “Jaws” — or were you expecting that insidious earworm “Baby Shark?”

    Related