Jumbo-Visma's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey cycles to celebrate with champagne during the 21st and final stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 115 km between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and the Champs-Elysees in Paris, on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Daniel Cole / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL COLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard won his second Tour de France title.
Daniel Cole/AFP/Getty Images
Jonas Vingegaard sealed his second consecutive Tour de France victory on the cobblestones of the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Sunday.

Finely poised for two-and-a-half weeks, this year’s Tour de France was decided on two difficult days in the Alps – on Stage 16’s time trial when Tadej Pogačar lost 1:38 minutes to Vingegaard, a margin compounded on Stage 17 when the Slovenian cracked on the day’s final climb and lost another 5:45 minutes.

From that moment, Vingegaard seemed assured of his yellow jersey and he navigated the remaining three stages without much difficulty.

Ultimately, he finished 7:29 ahead of Pogačar in second, and 10:56 ahead of Britain’s Adam Yates in third.

Italy’s Giulio Ciccone won the King of the Mountains competition and rode through Paris resplendent in a polka-dot jersey and matching bike, while Pogačar won the white jersey, awarded to the best placed rider in the overall standings aged under 26.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 23: (L-R) Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Lidl-Trek - Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and a general view of the peloton passing close to the Louvre Museum Pyramid during the stage twenty-one of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 11 5.1km stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris / #UCIWT / on July 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Giulio Ciccone won the King of the Mountains competition.
Michael Steele/Getty Images

As the men’s race finishes, the women’s race begins and Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky won the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes, held earlier in the day in Clermont-Ferrand. That race finishes on July 30.