CNN —

Search and rescue crews found debris in a lake matching an overdue helicopter that was carrying three Alaska Department of Natural Resources employees who failed to check in, officials said.

The Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey employees were using a state-chartered helicopter on Thursday while conducting fieldwork in the vicinity of Utqiaġvik, Alaska, but had not checked as of Thursday night, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post Friday.

The department initiated a search and rescue effort on Friday and was informed helicopter debris matching the description of the overdue aircraft had been located in a lake.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced in a tweet on Friday it was investigating the crash of a Bell 206L-4 Helicopter near Utqiaġvik.

“At this time, we do not have any additional information to share. DNR is praying for our employees and the pilot, their families, and the DNR team. We are continuing to await updates from the search and rescue effort,” Alaska DNR said in a statement.

Utqiaġvik is the northernmost city in the United States, according to the city’s website.