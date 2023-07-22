HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Brian Harman of the United States tees off on the 14th hole on Day Three of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 22, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Brian Harman tees off on the 14th hole during the third round of The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Brian Harman will enjoy the comfort of a five-shot lead when he tees off for the final round of the Open Championship, as the American took a step closer to his first major crown with another strong performance at Royal Liverpool on Saturday.

The 36-year-old looked in danger of sliding as he bogeyed two of the first four holes, but the Georgia-born golfer recovered admirably, closing with a nerveless par-saving putt to card two-under 69 and preserve the cushion he had begun the day with.

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, a runner-up finish at the 2017 US Open marks the closest Harman – a diminutive presence at five feet seven inches – has come to winning one of men’s golf’s four flagship tournaments.

Tyrrell Hatton of England tees off on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 22, 2023 in Hoylake, England.
Tom Shaw/R&A/Getty Images

In the last 40 years, only 11 golfers have previously carried a lead of five strokes or more into the final 18 holes of a major championship, according to the PGA Tour.

Nine of them converted their advantages into wins, and Harman will be desperate to avoid joining the two who infamously didn’t: Greg Norman at the 1996 Masters, and Jean Van de Velde at the 1999 Open Championship.

“You’d be foolish not to envision [winning], I’ve thought about winning majors for my whole entire life,” Harman told reporters.

“It’s the whole reason I work as hard as I do, why I practice as much as I do and why I sacrifice as much as I do.”

Harman was paired with England’s Tommy Fleetwood who, having begun the day five shots behind the American in second, shot a second straight even-par 71 to fall to tied-fourth.

Merseyside-born and similarly chasing a long-awaited first major, Fleetwood has received vociferous crowd support all week – but home backing occasionally spilled over into rival attacking, according to his playing partner.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t hear some things that weren’t super nice today towards me,” Harman said. “I hear them, but at the same time, I don’t try to let that influence the decision I’m about to make.”

Asked to relay what he heard, Harman added with a smile: “It’s unrepeatable.”

HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Brian Harman of the United States and Tommy Fleetwood of England looks on after teeing off on the 9th hole on Day Three of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 22, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Harman (L) and Fleetwood were paired together for the third round.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

American compatriot Cameron Young – similarly pursuing a first major – leads the chasing pack, surging five places to second after an excellent five-under 66. He will pair with Harman when they tee off in as the final group Sunday at 2:15 p.m. BST (9:15 a.m. ET).

Few golfers enjoyed a better day at a rainy Royal Liverpool course, but none enjoyed better than Jon Rahm, one shot behind Young.

The Spaniard tallied eight birdies – including seven in his last nine holes – to soar 36 places up the leaderboard to solo third.

His eight-under 63 was the lowest round of the tournament so far and marked his career-low score at a major. After victory at The Masters in April, another blistering score Sunday could see the world No. 3 become the first player to win two major championships in the same year since Brooks Koepka in 2018.

Spain's Jon Rahm on the 17th green during day three of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral. Picture date: Saturday July 22, 2023. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)
Rahm was in scintillating form Saturday.
David Davies/PA Images/Getty Images

Four golfers join Fleetwood in fourth; Norway’s Viktor Hovland, France’s Antoine Rozner, Australia’s Jason Day, and Austria’s Sepp Straka.

Alex Fitzpatrick, younger brother of 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, saw a dream major debut reach new heights with a superb 65, the second-best score of the round after Rahm.

The 24-year-old ended the day level in ninth with India’s Shubhankar Sharma and two shots ahead of his sibling.

Rory McIlroy will need a miraculous final day turnaround if he is to end his nine-year wait for a fifth major. The Northern Irishman, who won the last time the major was hosted at Royal Liverpool in 2014, shot two-under 69 to stay nine shots behind leader Harman.