CNN —

Most of the damage from Wednesday’s tornado to a major Pfizer plant in North Carolina was to a warehouse facility, rather than areas that produce medicines, the drug giant said Friday.

The plant remains closed while damage is assessed. Pfizer said it’s “committed to rapidly restoring full function to the site, which plays a critical role in the US healthcare system,” and noted it’s working with US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other state, local and federal officials on the effort.

Pfizer said the plant, in Rocky Mount, supplies nearly 8% of all sterile injectable medicines used in US hospitals. A previous fact sheet had suggested that figure was more than 25%; Pfizer clarified Friday that the facility is responsible for manufacturing 25% of all the company’s sterile injectables. Products made at the plant include anesthesia, pain relievers, anti-infective drugs and other medicines.

Drug shortages experts are worried the natural disaster may exacerbate an already historic crisis in access to medicines in the US. Pfizer didn’t say Friday whether it expected the damage to lead to new shortages or exacerbate any current ones, and didn’t provide a detailed list of products made at the plant. The fact that the warehouse sustained the bulk of the damage rather than production lines, manufacturing experts had suggested, could mean any potential shortages wouldn’t last as long as if drug manufacturing were taken down.

The company said the warehouse facility stores raw materials, packaging supplies and finished medicines waiting to receive quality assurance. Pfizer’s chief executive, Albert Bourla, added in prepared remarks that crews are on site working to restore power and to assess the structural integrity of the buildings.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

Pfizer said it’s working to move products to other nearby sites for storage and to find ways to replace damaged raw materials and supplies, and is looking at alternative manufacturing locations in the US and internationally, both through its own sites and through partners. Bourla said that facilities under consideration include one in Sanford, North Carolina.

Bourla noted that employees at the Rocky Mount site, where 3,200 Pfizer employees and contractors work, were able to evacuate safely and reach storm shelters before the tornado hit Wednesday. He didn’t say how long the plant would be closed, but said all workers would be paid through the duration. Pfizer also said it would donate to the American Red Cross North Carolina Chapter and United Way Tar River Region to help support the community as it rebuilds.