2024 will probably be hotter than this year because of El Niño, NASA scientists say

Israel Sanchez, left, and Alfonso Garcia carry a person, who was suffering from dehydration, onto a stretcher in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Tuesday, July 18. The person fell sick after he and his mother were found with a group of migrants who recently crossed the Rio Grande into the United States.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Workers harvest onions overnight in Salem, New Mexico, to avoid working in the heat of the day.
Paul Ratje/The New York Times/Redux
A man in Las Vegas puts his head in misters to cool off on Monday, July 17.
Bridget Bennett/Reuters
People sit in a crowded room at Phoenix's Justa Center, one of the area's many cooling centers, on Sunday, July 16.
Megan Mendoza/USA Today Network/Reuters
Dee Lee cools off amid searing heat in Phoenix on July 16.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A sign warning of extreme heat invites people to "Chill with Jesus" inside a church in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday, July 15.
Rebecca Noble/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter watches flames from the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/16/us/california-wildfires-extreme-heat/index.html" target="_blank">Rabbit Fire</a> approach Gilman Springs Road in Moreno Valley, California, on Friday, July 14.
Eric Thayer/AP
A person seeking shelter from the heat watches the weather forecast at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Phoenix on July 14.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Builders work in Manvel, Texas, on Thursday, July 13.
Adress Latif/Reuters
Capt. Darren Noak, a medic with Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, applies a chemical ice pack to a man in Austin, Texas, on July 12.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
A person fishes in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on July 12.
Richard Ellis/Zuma
A sleeping child is protected from the sun in Los Angeles on July 12.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
A sign displays the temperature on July 12 as jets taxi at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport.
Matt York/AP
Kristin Peterson cools off with a cold bandana at the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center in Austin on July 11.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
The "World's Tallest Thermometer" shows temperatures reaching triple digits in Baker, California, on July 11.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Andrea Washington pours water on herself in Austin on July 11.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Steven Rodriguez picks okra in Coachella, California, on July 11.
Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
People hold umbrellas in Los Angeles on July 11.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Jeffrey Elliott, a volunteer with a local community group, delivers ice in Phoenix on July 10.
Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times/Redux
As millions bake under a relentless heat wave in the South and Southwest US – and as temperatures soar around the Northern Hemisphere – NASA scientists warned Thursday that we haven’t even seen the worst of El Niño and next year will likely be even warmer for the planet.

Climate change, caused by burning fossil fuels, is unequivocally warming the Earth’s temperature, NASA scientists said. El Niño, the natural climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that brings warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures and influences weather, has only just started in recent months and therefore is not having a huge impact yet on the extreme heat people around the globe are experiencing this summer, said Gavin Schmidt, a climatologist and director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

“It’s really only just emerged, and so what we’re seeing is not really due to that El Niño,” Schmidt told reporters. “What we’re seeing is the overall warmth pretty much everywhere – particularly in the oceans. … The reason why we think that’s going to continue is because we continue to put greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Until we stop doing that, temperatures will keep on rising.”

Melting ice on a small tundra pond in Greenland.
Josh Brown/University of Vermont

Long-lost Greenland ice core suggests potential for disastrous sea level rise

Schmidt said he believes there is a 50-50 chance that 2023 will be the warmest year on record. But, he added, it is likely that a sweltering 2024 will exceed it, precisely because of El Niño’s influence.

“We anticipate that 2024 is going to be an even warmer year because we’re going to be starting off with that El Niño event,” Schmidt said. “That will peak towards the end of this year, and how big that is is going to have a big impact on the following year’s statistics.”

Scientists also discussed the devastating impact climate change is having on the Earth’s oceans, as North Atlantic Ocean temperatures have soared this summer.

“The oceans are running a fever,” said Carlos Del Castillo, chief of NASA’s Ocean Ecology Laboratory. “This issue with ocean temperature is not a problem that stays in the ocean – it affects everything else.” Castillo noted hotter ocean temperatures can make hurricanes stronger and make ocean levels rice due to glacial melt.

Schmidt noted that rising temperatures are in line with what scientists have predicted as humans burn more fossil fuels and pump more greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Even the things that are unprecedented are not surprising,” Schmidt said.

