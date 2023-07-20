CNN —

The Women’s World Cup is finally here and the tournament’s second day of action holds plenty of intriguing storylines.

Olympic champion Canada kicks off its campaign in the opening game of Friday’s action, before one of the Women’s World Cup debutants – the Philippines – make its bow at the worldwide event.

Finally, Spain’s women take on Costa Rica in a mirror image of the men’s national team’s first match in Qatar when La Roja won 7-0.

How to watch

Nigeria and Canada take each other on at 10:30 p.m. ET in Melbourne on Thursday before the Philippines and Switzerland take the field in Dunedin at 1 a.m. ET Friday.

The final match of the day is in Wellington as Spain and Costa Rica hit the pitch at 3:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Click here for a list of broadcasters from around the world.

Nigeria vs. Canada

Canada is considered one of the favorites to compete for the Women’s World Cup title in Australia and New Zealand following its recent success.

In 2021, it won the gold medal at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beating Sweden in a penalty shootout to claim its first major international accolade.

Despite having success at the tournament, Canada has struggled when it comes to World Cups despite its talented squads – this time out led by captain and national talisman, Christine Sinclair.

It has reached the knockout stage of the last two editions of the tournament, including reaching the round of 16 in 2019 which marked the first time the team had reached the knockout stage of a World Cup held outside of the US and Canada.

However, with its increasingly star-studded squad – comprised of players regularly appearing and winning trophies around the world – expectations are high this year.

From plenty of attacking depth in Sinclair and Adriana Leon to a resolute defense comprised of players such as Allysha Chapman, Kadeisha Buchanan, Shelina Zadorsky and Ashley Lawrence, it is difficult to pick out a weakness in Canada’s team.

Sinclair kicks the ball past USWNT midfielder Julie Ertz during the women's semifinal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Jack GruberUSA Today Sports

And despite the team’s success at the Olympics, Canada head coach Bev Priestman says her team is not being complacent and is aiming for the top again.

“We want to climb the biggest mountain on the planet – the mountain we’ve never climbed,” Priestman told FIFA. “Do I think that this team can push towards a podium finish at this World Cup? One million per cent. And on our day we should.”

Up first, Canada is facing Nigeria who is the highest-ranked African team at the 2023 edition, sitting at 40th in the world.

Although the Super Falcons reached the round of 16 in 2019 – the first time it had done so since 1999 – Nigeria has lost more matches and conceded more goals at the World Cup than any other team. Over the years, Nigeria has become of the fixtures of the World Cup, playing in its ninth edition as one of seven nations to have featured at every tournament.

Lining up alongside co-host Australia and the Republic of Ireland in Group B, both sides will be looking for the best possible start to their tournament when they meet at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday.

Philippines vs. Switzerland

A day after Group A’s stunning opening game between co-host New Zealand and Norway, the other two teams in the group will take their first steps at the tournament at Dunedin Stadium – and it will be a momentous occasion for many reasons.

Not only will it be the first time that the Philippines and Switzerland face off, but the Asian side is embarking on a history-making trip to the tournament with it being the first World Cup appearance for the country – for either the men or the women.

The Philippines are enjoying a successful stint in their footballing success currently, all built around their qualification for the World Cup.

The nation also reached the semifinal of the 2022 Asian Cup, having previously failed to qualify for the knockout stages before.

With a team comprised of players from all over the world, the team will look to forward Sarina Bolden to provide much of the attacking thrust.

In fact, the Californian-born Bolden scored the decisive penalty in assuring the Philippines’ qualification for the World Cup and emphasized the impact her country’s appearance at the tournament could have.

“I think it just brings awareness for women’s soccer, not only in the Philippines, but worldwide,” Bolden told FIFA. “I still talk to people today who don’t even know there’s a Philippines women’s national soccer team.

“So, I’m like, ‘Yeah there is.’ And before I joined, I didn’t even know. Starting from when I joined to now, more people are familiar. So it’s about the traction. I know being in the World Cup is going to bring a lot of awareness. I hope the younger kids and people of all ages want to get more involved in soccer and us being on that stage is going to really help.”

Bolden controls the ball during a game for the Western Sydney Wanderers against Western United in the A-League. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The Asian newcomer faces a stiff task in its opening match, with the weight of history against it. From 1995 onwards, only three World Cup debutants have won their opening match at a World Cup.

The Philippines’ opposition on Friday is a Switzerland making its return to the tournament having missed last time around.

In its tournament debut in 2015, the European nation was knocked out by Canada in the round of 16 having recorded the fourth biggest victory at a Women’s World Cup, beating Ecuador 10-1.

With pre-tournament group favorite Norway losing to New Zealand, qualification from the group seems wide open with Switzerland hoping to build on its success last time out.

The country’s star attacker, Alisha Lehmann, says the addition of head coach Inka Grings late last year has had a transformative effect on the team’s mindset.

“I think the coach has brought a German mindset over to us, a winner’s mindset,” Lehmann said. “In the training sessions, she really looks at the details and I think that will really help us to progress.

“Ultimately, it’s basics, but if you look at the details then the end-product is better. So for us, there’s immense gratitude for having her as our coach. It is a privilege to be coached by her, especially at the Women’s World Cup.”

Spain vs. Costa Rica

The opening game of Group C takes place in the final game of Friday’s action at Wellington Regional Stadium with Spain taking on Costa Rica.

The teams have only met once before – the match ended in a 1-1 draw in what was both teams’ first ever match at a Women’s World Cup.

Since its debut in 2015, Spanish football has transformed into a hotbed of talent, chief amongst those being Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso.

The return of Barcelona star Putellas – she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury before Euro 2022 and has played just six times since – will provide star attacking thrust to the team.

Even without Putellas, Spain was one of four European teams to achieve qualification to the tournament with a 100% record.

Putellas looks on prior to the international friendly match between Spain and Panama. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

With a squad comprised primarily of players from the all-conquering Barça team which won the Women’s Champions League in June, La Roja will be tough opposition throughout.

Its first opposition is Costa Rica, making its second ever World Cup appearance.

The team’s aspirations will be mainly built around star striker Raquel Rodríguez Cedeño.

The Portland Thorns forward has become the team’s all-time leading scorer with 55 goals to her name and will need to be on form for Costa Rica to have any hopes of progression.