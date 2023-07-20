Video Ad Feedback
Chicken sandwiches are big business. See them all
01:31 - Source: CNN
Food and Drink 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Chicken sandwiches are big business. See them all
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Video Ad Feedback
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Video Ad Feedback
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Video Ad Feedback
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video Ad Feedback
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN Business