Wesleyan University has about 3,200 students in Middletown, Connecticut.
Wesleyan University has about 3,200 students in Middletown, Connecticut.
Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Wesleyan University will stop giving preferential treatment to applicants who are the children of alumni – joining a growing list of schools to end legacy admissions after the Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action.

“We will still value the ongoing relationships that come from multi-generational Wesleyan attendance, but there will be no ‘bump’ in the selection process,” Wesleyan University President Michael Roth said in a statement Wednesday.

A new lawsuit accuses Harvard University of discrimination by giving preferential treatment to children of wealthy donors and legacy students, who are mostly White.
A new lawsuit accuses Harvard University of discrimination by giving preferential treatment to children of wealthy donors and legacy students, who are mostly White.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Lawsuit alleges Harvard gives preference to legacy students, who are 'overwhelmingly' White

Family members of alumni will be admitted based on their own merits, he said.

Roth said legacy status has only played a “negligible role” in the admissions process for years. “Nevertheless, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision regarding affirmative action, we believe it important to formally end admission preference for ‘legacy applicants,’” he said.

Last month, the Supreme Court said colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission. But US military academies may continue taking race into consideration as a factor in admissions.

Wesleyan, a highly selective liberal arts university in Connecticut, now joins an array of prestigious schools that have ended legacy admissions – including MIT, Amherst and Carnegie Mellon.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Supporters of affirmative action protest near the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Justices ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional, setting precedent for affirmative action in other universities and colleges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: Supporters of affirmative action protest near the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Justices ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional, setting precedent for affirmative action in other universities and colleges. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

What the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action does and does not do

Roth defended Wesleyan’s application process, describing it as a “holistic” view of applicants.

“Our admission decision is based upon diverse facets of the individual’s history, talent, potential to contribute to the university and get the most out of a Wesleyan education,” the president said.

Roth listed several ways the university will pursue diversity, including geographical diversity within the US.

The school will also create an annual scholarship program to recruit and support a group of undergraduates from Africa, redouble efforts to recruit veterans, enhance community college recruiting, and increase financial aid support.