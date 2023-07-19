CNN —

Beyoncé gave one lucky audience member at a recent “Renaissance” tour concert in Nashville a pretty sweet wedding gift.

The Grammy-winner was on stage singing “Crazy in Love” when she spotted a sign in the crowd asking her to help choose between her hits “XO” and “1+1” to be the concertgoer’s wedding song, as seen in a video posted to TikTok. “1+1” is off Queen Bey’s 2011 album “4,” while “XO” was on her self-titled album from 2013.

“The moment Beyoncé sees our signs… and picks our wedding song,” text splashed across the video read.

Beyoncé is then seen in the video taking a split second to read the sign and say, “1+1” before she carried on singing and dancing to “Crazy in Love.”

“Don’t mind us when we completely lost our minds and club renny was celebrating with us. I haven’t recovered from this moment. Thank you @Beyoncé for a night we will never forget,” the caption of the now-viral video read.

Another video posted that same evening showed the sign in question, which read “Pick our wedding song… XO or 1+1.”

The “Break My Soul” singer has been on her “Renaissance” world tour since May after releasing the hit album of the same name last year. “Renaissance” is Beyoncé’s seventh studio album.

Her next tour stop is on Thursday in Minneapolis. The “Renaissance” tour wraps up in October.